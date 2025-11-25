Tribute Games reveals the comic books which inspired Marvel Cosmic Invasion and the game’s opening animation

With less than a week to go before players can fight off the Annihilation Wave in Dotemu and Tribute Games’ retro beat’em up Marvel Cosmic Invasion, Tribute Games’ Narrative Designer Yannick Belzil revealed some of the comic books which help craft the story for this title.

Some of his selections were a bit of a no-brainer such as 2005’s Annihilation as well as the Guardians of the Galaxy run which spawned from the event, given the plot involves the Annihilation Wave. The selection of Maximum Carnage, X-Men: Mutant Genesis 2.0 made sense since these are 90s arcs (which the game takes place in the 90s) and the former features a team up of a variety of heroes.

Yannick pretty much had books covering most of the roster, however Cosmic Punisher didn’t get any love and while scanning through the background of the video, a section of the wall did feature books starring the Fantastic Four (Perhaps hints of post release characters…hrmmm?). Also I appreciate that the video closes out with the summary of the books recommended, but as a nitpicking comic fan, the years listed isn’t the original publication of the story, but rather the year the specific compilation was published.

In addition to sharing the stories which inspired the game, the studio also revealed the game’s opening cinematic which will surely get you pumped when you first boot the game and will be subsequently skipped after every play session afterwards. So might as well get folks to see this animation before it is eternally skipped by every player chomping at the bit to get into the action.

Marvel Cosmic Invasion will arrive on PC and consoles on December 1st, 2025, physical editions will be shipping on March 16th, 2026.

MARVEL Cosmic Invasion — Must-Read list



MARVEL Cosmic Invasion – Opening Animation



