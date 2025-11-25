SEGA and Atlus’ Black Friday deals will cover franchises such as Persona, Like a Dragon, Sonic and more!



Kicking off yesterday and running until early December, publisher SEGA/ATLUS will be offering cost conscious gamers a chance to pick up many titles from their catalogue as part of the Black Friday Sale they will be running across both digital and physical retailers.

Games from franchises such as Persona, Like a Dragon, Sonic and licensed titles from series such as Demon Slayer can be yours with discounts up to 50%. The publisher has provided a list of some of their offerings but if you truly want to get the full picture, head over to this website so you can start planning your spending!

Digital (Available on corresponding digital storefronts)

Steam – Now to Dec. 4 Metaphor: ReFantazio Standard Edition – $35.00 (50% off) Metaphor: ReFantazio Atlus 35th Digital Anniversary Edition – $50.00 (50% off) SHINOBI: Art of Vengeance Standard Edition – $20.99 (30% off) SHINOBI: Art of Vengeance Deluxe Edition – $27.99 (30% off) Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles 2 Standard Edition – $41.99 (30% off) Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles 2 Deluxe Edition – $48.99 (30% off) Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles Dual Pack – $51.29 (Additional 10% off) Full discount amount varies based on titles currently owned. RAIDOU Remastered: The Mystery of the Soulless Army Standard Edition – $34.99 (30% off) RAIDOU Remastered: The Mystery of the Soulless Army Deluxe Edition – $41.99 (30% off)



Steam – Available Now SHINOBI: Art of Vengeance x Wonder Boy: The Dragon’s Trap Bundle – Additional 10% off SHINOBI: Art of Vengeance x Streets of Rage 4 Bundle – Additional 10% off SHINOBI: Art of Vengeance x BlazBlue Entropy Effect Bundle – Additional 10% off SHINOBI x NINJA GAIDEN Path of the Ninja Bundle – Additional 10% off



PlayStation – Now to Dec. 1 Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds Standard Edition – $48.99 (30% off) Metaphor: ReFantazio Standard Edition – $35.00 (50% off) Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles 2 Standard Edition – $41.99 (30% off) Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii Deluxe Edition – $37.50 (50% off) Two Point Museum Standard Edition – $23.99 (20% off) RAIDOU Remastered: The Mystery of the Soulless Army Standard Edition – $34.99 (30% off)



Nintendo Switch – Now to Dec. 3 Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds Deluxe Edition – $62.99 (30% off) SHINOBI: Art of Vengeance Standard Edition – $20.99 (30% off) Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles 2 Standard Edition – $41.99 (30% off) Yakuza 0 Director’s Cut – $34.99 (30% off) RAIDOU Remastered: The Mystery of the Soulless Army Standard Edition – Nintendo Switch 1 and RAIDOU Remastered: The Mystery of the Soulless Army Standard Edition – Nintendo Switch 2 – $34.99 (30% off)



Xbox – Now to Dec. 3 Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds Deluxe Edition – $62.99 (30% off) Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds Standard Edition – $48.99 (30% off) Metaphor: ReFantazio Atlus 35th Digital Anniversary Edition – $50.00 (50% off) SHINOBI: Art of Vengeance Standard Edition – $20.99 (30% off) Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles 2 Deluxe Edition – $48.99 (30% off) Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii Standard Edition – $30.00 (50% off) Two Point Museum Standard Edition – $22.49 (25% off) RAIDOU Remastered: The Mystery of the Soulless Army Standard Edition – $34.99 (30% off)



Epic Games Store – Now to Dec. 2 Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds Deluxe Edition – $62.99 (30% off) Sonic Frontiers Deluxe Edition – $21.00 (70% off) Sonic X Shadow Generations Deluxe Edition – $45.00 (50% off)



Physical (Available at major retailers, including Amazon, Walmart & Target) – Now to Dec. 1

PlayStation Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds Standard Edition – $44.99 (36% off) Metaphor: ReFantazio Standard Edition – $34.99 (50% off) Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles 2 Standard Edition – $39.99 (33% off) Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii Standard Edition – $29.99 (50% off) RAIDOU Remastered: The Mystery of the Soulless Army Standard Edition – $29.99 (40% off)



Nintendo Switch Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds Standard Edition – $44.99 (25% off) Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles 2 Standard Edition – $39.99 (33% off) RAIDOU Remastered: The Mystery of the Soulless Army Standard Edition – $29.99 (40% off) Persona 3 Reload Standard Edition – $39.99 (33% off)



Xbox Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds Standard Edition – $44.99 (36% off) Metaphor: ReFantazio Standard Edition – $34.99 (50% off) Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles 2 Standard Edition – $39.99 (33% off) Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii Standard Edition – $29.99 (50% off) RAIDOU Remastered: The Mystery of the Soulless Army Standard Edition – $29.99 (40% off)



