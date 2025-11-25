Valve unleashes their Black Friday offerings including 20% off Steam Deck LCD 256GB model

Got money in your coffers? Well Valve is hoping you’ll lighten them when the digital games retailer kicks off their Black Friday offerings. Kicking off on the 24th and running until December 1st, Steam users can grab plenty of titles at various discounts including some recent releases such as Silent Hill f, Stellar Blade, Doom: The Dark Age and more!

The retailer is offering discounts on the Steam Deck LCD 256GB model at 20% off its MSRP of $399. So if you want to take your Steam Library on the go, this is an affordable way to get your ever growing PC games library with you, so you can ignore any possible interactions at your next family gathering.

So load up your Steam client or head over to this page to browse the savings and while you’re there why not do your civic duty by helping the platform to curate the nominees for their version of the year end awards, The Steam Awards. I don’t think winners get a statue or anything, but hey we get a badge for participating…so it almost feels like the real election process!