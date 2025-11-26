RGG Studio offers owners upgrade paths for some of their older Yakuza titles

When Yakuza 0 Director’s Cut was announced for the Nintendo Switch 2, owners of Yakuza 0 on other platforms would wonder if the additional content added would ever get to their platform and how they would get it. It would certainly get a bit messy when players found out that the Director’s Cut would be a different SKU meaning previous owners would rebuy the game to experience the new content.

It seems SEGA wasn’t going to let this turn into a debacle and the publisher announced a discounted upgrade pathway for Yakuza 0 Director’s Cut as well as Yakuza Kiwami 1 & 2 which are releasing on current gen platforms (minus the Switch 2) on December 8th. This upgrade requires you to own a paid digital version (no PS+ or Gamepass versions) of the game on PC, PS4 and Xbox One. If you are eligible you will have to pay a fee ($14.99 for Yakuza 0: Director’s Cut, $1.99 for Yakuza Kiwami and absolutely free for Yakuza Kiwami 2) to get a digital copy of current gen platforms (PC, PS5 Xbox Series X). Unfortunately save data from your existing titles will not be compatible with these new versions. To be eligible you have to own these titles before December 8th and there doesn’t appear to be a deadline as to when to make the update.

Full details of the changes and how you can qualify for these discounted upgrades are posted below.

Yakuza 0 Director’s Cut

Yakuza 0 Director’s Cut features newly added cutscenes, online co-operative ‘Red Light Raid’ mode, English dub, and added text language support in French, Italian, German, Spanish, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, and Russian. The theme song Bubble that was not included in the original western release of Yakuza 0 has also been added. Offer: Those who have the digital version of Yakuza 0 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, or Steam by December 8th 08:29 am PST may be able to upgrade to the digital version of Yakuza 0 Director’s Cut for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S or Steam for $14.99 (USD), a significant savings vs. the $49.99 (USD) everyday price. Discount only applicable for PlayStation 4 to PlayStation 5, Xbox One to Xbox Series X|S, and Steam to Steam versions of Yakuza 0 to Yakuza 0 Director’s Cut. Pricing and availability vary by region. Save data does not carry over between Yakuza 0 and Yakuza 0 Director’s Cut. This offer does not apply to subscription services (PlayStation® Plus, Xbox Game Pass) or physical package versions of Yakuza 0.

Yakuza Kiwami

Yakuza Kiwami features added text language support in French, Italian, German, Spanish, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, and Russian. The songs Receive You [Reborn] and Bleed that were not included in the original western release of Yakuza Kiwami have also been added. Offer: Those who have the digital version of Yakuza Kiwami for PlayStation 4 or Xbox One by December 8th 08:59 am PST may be able to upgrade to the digital version of Yakuza Kiwami for PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X|S for $1.99 (USD), a significant savings vs. the $19.99 (USD) everyday price. A Steam version of Yakuza Kiwami with the added text language support will also be released on December 8th 09:00 am PST. Details for those who get Yakuza Kiwami prior to December 8th 09:00 am PST will be shared after the new version’s release. Discount only applicable for PlayStation 4 to PlayStation 5 and Xbox One to Xbox Series X|S versions of Yakuza Kiwami. Pricing and availability vary by region. Save data does not carry over to new versions. This offer does not apply to subscription services (PlayStation® Plus, Xbox Game Pass) or physical package versions of Yakuza Kiwami.

Yakuza Kiwami 2

Yakuza Kiwami 2 features added text language support in French, Italian, German, Spanish, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, and Russian. Offer: Those who have the digital version of Yakuza Kiwami 2 for PlayStation 4 or Xbox One by December 8th 09:00 am PST may be able to upgrade to the digital version of Yakuza Kiwami 2 for PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X|S at no cost. A Steam version of Yakuza Kiwami 2 with the added text language support will also be released on December 8th 09:00 am PST. Details for those who get Yakuza Kiwami 2 prior to December 8th 09:00 am PST will be shared after the new version’s release. Discount only applicable for PlayStation 4 to PlayStation 5 and Xbox One to Xbox Series X|S versions of Yakuza Kiwami 2. Pricing and availability vary by region. Save data does not carry over to new versions. This offer does not apply to subscription services (PS Plus, Xbox Game Pass) or physical package versions of Yakuza Kiwami 2.

While some of the constraints are frustrating, these games are certainly replayable and who knows maybe you would be in the mode to do a brand new run of each title in this long running series. Hopefully we won’t have to go through this rigamarole during the series’ 40th anniversary.

