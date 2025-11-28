Nintendo eShop Update: Assassin’s Creed Shadows, Viewfinder

Americans may be celebrating Thanksgiving today, but that doesn’t mean that Switch and Switch 2 owners aren’t still getting new content this week. And even if the games available today aren’t great, next week sees a pair of great games arriving on Nintendo systems. First Assassin’s Creed Shadows arrives on the Switch 2 on Tuesday (we weren’t big fans of the game when it released on other systems eight months ago), then on Wednesday Switch owners will finally get a chance to play Viewfinder (of which we were huge fans).
As usual, there are sales and deals happening as well, which is always located over here: www.nintendo.com/store/sales-and-deals
See the full list below, and also check out Nintendo’s updated Game Store list, here.
This week’s Nintendo Download includes the following content:
- Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2:
- Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment Free Content Update – Unlock new challenges and rewards in a free content update for the Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment game! Take on fearsome enemies to earn additional in-game rewards including two new weapons, a new Sync Strike for Zelda and Calamo, and more.
- Nintendo Entertainment System – Nintendo Switch Online:
- Ninja Gaiden II: The Dark Sword of Chaos – The Emperor of Darkness, Ashtar, is on the move following his servant’s failure. It’s up to Ryu Hayabusa to save the day again! Pick up items that will provide increased abilities, like splitting Ryu into three. Destroy enemies with the Invincible Fire Wheel and other powerful ninjutsu techniques. Ninja Gaiden II: The Dark Sword of Chaos is available now for Nintendo Switch Online members1.
- BATTLETOADS – The princess and Pimple were captured… Toads to the rescue! This action game, released for the Nintendo Entertainment System in 1991, features the Battletoads Rash and Zitz, who’ve lost both their best buddy Pimple AND Princess Angelica – so now they’re mad and ready to get even! They have a tough fight ahead if they want to save their friends. With a combination of side-scrolling and vertically scrolling action, and with turbo-fast vehicles like the Speed Bike and Space Board, it’ll take toadally flawless technique to clear the 12 radical stages ahead! BATTLETOADS is available now for Nintendo Switch Online members.
- Game Boy – Nintendo Switch Online:
- Kid Icarus: Of Myths and Monsters – Angel Land is up to its halos in woes! Mythical monsters are running rampant, and it’s up to Pit to save the realm once again. Armed with his trusty bow, he’ll defeat the bad guys and find the Three Sacred Treasures hidden by Palutena. Pit will encounter friends and enemies, from helpful Centurions to the dreaded Eggplant Wizard, as he journeys from the depths of the underworld to the towers of the sky palace. Pit’s challenges make the labors of Hercules look like a walk in the park! Kid Icarus: Of Myths and Monsters is available now for Nintendo Switch Online members.
- BIONIC COMMANDO – Take control of the bionic arm and infiltrate the Empire’s fortress. Rad Spencer is a member of FF Corps, an elite group of commandos who serve the Federation. The group is specially trained in the use of powerful wired grappling guns. When the Federation’s greatest soldier, Super Joe, is captured while infiltrating the enemy Doraize Army and investigating the development of a powerful super-weapon, Rad Spencer is sent in to save his missing comrade. Take control of Rad and his powerful bionic arm as you infiltrate the Doraize Army’s heavily guarded fortress, fight to save Super Joe, and take down the enemy leader in this classic side-scrolling adventure. BIONIC COMMANDO is available now for Nintendo Switch Online members.
- Digital Spotlight:
- Gather Round! – This Thanksgiving weekend, get together with friends and family – near or far – for some quality time with the Nintendo Switch 2 and Nintendo Switch systems! Up to 24 drivers can race across an interconnected world (before racing to the real-life table) in the Mario Kart World game for the Nintendo Switch 2 system, and keep the festivities going with the Super Mario Party Jamboree – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Jamboree TV game. You can also make any day game day with EA SPORTS Madden NFL 26. Check out these games and more on Nintendo Switch 2 and Nintendo Switch, where you can move directly from table to fun!
Pre-orders:
- OCTOPATH TRAVELER 0 – Start from zero in a personal quest of restoration and retribution! In this prequel to the first OCTOPATH TRAVELER, stop powerful villains using fast-paced, turn-based combat. For the first time in the series, play through the eyes of your own custom protagonist and rebuild your hometown. With over 30 recruitable party members, an engaging story, all-new features and returning core elements like the iconic HD-2D graphics and the Break & Boost battle system, players embark on a journey of their own creation when OCTOPATH TRAVELER 0 arrives for both Nintendo Switch 2 and Nintendo Switch on Dec. 4.
Nintendo Music:
- It’s a Party! – Time to turn on some background music! The Super Mario Party Jamboree soundtrack (including tracks from Super Mario Jamboree – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Jamboree TV) is now available on Nintendo Music2, just in time for the party! While you’re setting up the dinner plates, feast on some explosive songs such as “Mega Wiggler’s Tree Party 2,” “Who’s Coming to the Party,” and “Shopping at the Party Plaza.” For more info, visit: https://www.nintendo.com/us/switch/online/nintendo-switch-online/nintendo-music/.
Activities:
- Donkey Kong Bananza: DK Island + Emerald Rush DLC Event – So Strong It’s Funny – Oh, banana! It’s time for the next monthly limited-time event in the DK Island + Emerald Rush paid DLC3 for the Donkey Kong Bananza game! During the “So Strong It’s Funny” event, you can barrel through the grassy plains of “Hilltop Layer” for a chance to collect statues of Lanky Kong and Chunky Kong, who you may recognize from the Donkey Kong 64 game! Grab your hard hat and get to work – this event is running through Dec. 1 at 11:59 p.m. PT.
- My Nintendo Metroid Prime Legacy Sweepstakes – Enter the My Nintendo Metroid Prime Legacy Sweepstakes4 for your chance to win a bounty of prizes! Celebrate the legendary Metroid Prime saga with a chance to win special items, including the official Metroid Prime 1-3: A Visual Retrospective art book and a highly detailed Samus Gravity Suit PVC Statue. This sweepstakes ends on Feb. 3 at 11 p.m. PT. For more information, visit https://my.nintendo.com/rewards/1d9aea84b0c85205.
Nintendo eShop sales on Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2:
- Save up to 50% During the Cyber Deals Sale! – For a limited time, find great deals on select games when you shop on Nintendo.com or Nintendo eShop on your device. This sale ends Dec. 3 at 11:59 p.m. PT. For more information and to view the full list of games, visit https://www.nintendo.com/us/store/sales-and-deals/cyber-deals/.
- Retailer Black Friday – Available now, select retailers – including both official Nintendo US stores – will offer deals on physical versions of Nintendo Switch games: Princess Peach: Showtime!, The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom, Donkey Kong Country Returns HD, Luigi’s Mansion 3 and Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe (suggested retail price of $39.99 each); as well as Super Mario Odyssey, Nintendo Switch Sports, Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door and Splatoon 3 (suggested retail price of $29.99 each).
Also new this week on Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch 2:
- Assassin’s Creed Shadows – Available Dec. 2
- Brotato – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition
- MARVEL Cosmic Invasion – Available Dec. 1
- RippleIsland Kyle and Cal’s Restaurant
- Simogo Legacy Collection – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition – Available Dec. 2
Also new this week on Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch:
- 1st Homizio – Available Nov. 29
- Aluna Rift
- BAD BOY BROTHER
- Bake it! Pizza Master
- Bee Simulator: The Hive – Available Nov. 28
- BROK the InvestiGator + The Brawl Bar – Available Dec. 2
- BROK: The Brawl Bar – Available Dec. 2
- Concealed
- Couple Maker – Available Dec. 3
- Cozy Toy Shop
- Doki Monsters : Quest
- Dragon Ruins II
- EGGCONSOLE PUYO PUYO MSX2
- Egypt City Builder – Available Nov. 29
- EL COCO – Available Nov. 28
- Extra Extra Poison NS
- Formula Uno Racing – Available Nov. 28
- Garten of Banban 8: Anti Devil
- Geisha’s Heart: Romance Among the Cherry Blossoms
- Lonely Guardian – Available Dec. 3
- Los Pingheros – Available Dec. 1
- MELON PARKER -We are Whatever Club!-
- National Quiz of Common Sense
- Paint Path
- PICROSS S CAPCOM CLASSICS edition
- PICROSS S SNK CLASSICS ＆ NEOGEO edition
- Pin Strike
- POPUCOM – Available Dec. 3
- Red Cape Knight
- Red Pippy – Available Nov. 28
- Roller Katz BF: Episode 1
- Save Room – The Merchant
- Scandinavian Cottage Survival Simulator – Available Nov. 28
- SCP: Control Error
- Slide Viking
- SNIPER WARRIOR ELITE
- Star Ores Inc.
- Street Racer Collection (QUByte Classics)
- TetroMosaic, UnicorN
- The Bee Hive
- Viewfinder – Available Dec. 3
- Where’s the FOOD!?
- Where’s the Insect?
- Where’s the Octopus!?
- Winterlight – Where silence says it all – Available Dec. 3
- World Heritage True or False Quiz