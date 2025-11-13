Prime Video drops a Fallout Season 2 official trailer

Attention TV watching Wasteland normies, the second season of the Prime Video Fallout series is fast approaching, therefore we have a fresh new official trailer to prep us for the show.

Stay tuned for the release of the new season in about a month from now on December 17th, 2025. Check out the trailer below!

Fallout Season Two Official Trailer | Prime Video



Just about a month before you’re back in the Wasteland. Until then, please enjoy the official trailer for Fallout Season Two. Starring Ella Purnell, Aaron Moten, Walton Goggins, and more. Arriving December 17 only on Prime.