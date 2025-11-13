Hideo Kojima announces Death Stranding Isolations animated streaming series for Disney+ in 2027

You want more Death Stranding, you’re getting more Death Stranding — courtesy of Hideo Kojima and Disney.

Just this morning during the Disney+ Originals Preview event, Kojima made the announcement of Death Stranding Isolations (which is a working title apparently), which is an original animated series based on Death Stranding. The series is slated for a 2027 release, so we definitely have some time for a 3rd Death Stranding videogame release in there somewhere, right?

Either way, there’s some talent behind the 2D hand drawn-style animated series which includes Director Takayuki San, original character designer Ilya Kuvshinov, and animation production house E&H. Other than some key art, Kojima and Disney+ dropped a story synopsis as seen below.

Moments ago, legendary game creator Hideo Kojima stepped on stage at the Disney+ Originals Preview to announce the animated series – DEATH STRANDING ISOLATIONS (Working Title) which will be streaming exclusively on Disney+ in 2027.

DEATH STRANDING the video game was originally released in 2019 and has captivated over 20 million players worldwide, blending cinematic ambition, metaphysical mystery, and emotional connection. The sequel, DEATH STRANDING 2: ON THE BEACH recently launched exclusively on PlayStation®5 on June 26th, 2025.

Announced in front of a packed auditorium at the Disney+ Originals Preview at Hong Kong Disneyland Resort, executive producer of the series’ Hideo Kojima, and the series’ director Takayuki Sano, appeared on stage to announce that their first ever partnership with a global streaming platform will be with Disney+ and that the latest expansion of the DEATH STRANDING franchise will be an animated series. New concept art created by Ilya Kuvshinov, who served as character designer for “Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045”, was also revealed along with the DEATH STRANDING ISOLATIONS (Working Title) announcement.

Set in the world of DEATH STRANDING, DEATH STRANDING ISOLATIONS (Working Title) will tell a completely new story, separate from that of the video games. The upcoming series will follow a young man and woman as they set out on an adventure. Told through a traditional, hand-drawn 2D animation style, some of Japan’s top animation talent at E&H production are currently working to bring the series to life.

STORY SYNOPSIS

Once, there was an explosion…

Lonesome souls of the dead manifest in the physical world, reaching in search of the living. However, the connection they create triggers a massive explosion that eradicates anything of this world—a phenomenon referred to as the Death Stranding. These events wipe out nations as well as civilization itself. People who remain are now isolated, withdrawn, and without connections. As humanity stands at the brink a legendary porter set out to transport both cargo and wishes of its senders, reconnecting people in the hope that they might still be saved.

Based on the video game born out of the mind of legendary game creator, Hideo Kojima, comes a new animation series headed by Japan’s up-and-coming animation studio E&H production. Helmed by E&H’s Takayuki Sano, it follows in the footsteps of the original in spirit and ideas and depict the world of Death Stranding through a bold and yet subtle touch and top-class hand-drawn animation.

Somewhere in North America, just as Sam Bridges walks through the continent in order to save America, the someones are also trying to deal with their isolation in their own way. An old man trying to realize salvation through ways outside of the connection advocated by Bridges. A female warrior who tries to kickstart a world of constant fighting. A boy with a grudge against Bridges. A girl who embraces loneliness.

On the precipice of the end of humanity and the world, their fates and hopes converge, as another story of Death Stranding begins.

And now, comes another explosion…

STAFF