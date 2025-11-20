Objeção! New Languages and features have been added to the docket for Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy

It looks like playing lawyer will be a lot easier as Capcom has released a free title update today for Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy. This compilation which collects the first three titles of the Ace Attorney franchise (Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney, Phoenix Wright: Justice for All, and Phoenix Wright: Trials and Tribulations) is getting some quality of life additions as well as 2 new localization options.

Players looking for a more streamlined experience can take advantage of Episode Selection, Story Mode and Auto Play, allowing players to experience the titles they way they prefer. For those who wish to experience the music and art of the franchise, the music player and art gallery will now be available for you to enjoy. If you wish to create your own scenes of intrigue in the courtroom, the scene creator allows you to construct scenarios using in-game assets. Finally Latin American Spanish and Brazilian Portuguese are now an option for both text and voice.

If you don’t own the title, you can actually purchase it for less than 10 dollars as part of the Capcom Black Friday Sale currently taking place on Steam

Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy is available now on PC, Switch, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4.

Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy – Title Update Trailer



Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy - Title Update Trailer

Watch this video on YouTube