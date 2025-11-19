Lumines Arise Original Soundtrack gets a full release February 2026

Lumines wouldn’t be Lumines without its amazing soundtrack, and the recent release of Lumines Arise is no different. So Enhance announced that the full 36-track original soundtrack, which was created by Hydelic and Takako Ishida, would officially drop on February 2nd, 2026 for $10, with pre-orders exclusive to Bandcamp.

Those interested in listening to the trio of available tracks, including the new “Arise” single by Hydelic — or committing to the purchase of the soundtrack — can do so right here: https://hydelic.bandcamp.com/album/lumines-arise-original-soundtrack.

The singles are also available for your listening pleasure on SoundCloud as well: https://soundcloud.com/hydelic.

Lumines Arise is available on the PS5 and PC right now!

