Nuketown 2025 hits Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 tomorrow

Fan favorite map Nuketown is headed straight for Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 tomorrow. Dubbed Nuketown 2025, the remastered map, which was originally available for Black Ops 2 way back in the day, has been modernized a bit and Activision and Treyarch have dropped not only a guide (check it out here) but also a fresh new trailer.

Get a feel for Nuketown 2025 below, and make sure to check it out tomorrow, worldwide, on all platforms!

Nuketown 2025 Trailer | Call of Duty: Black Ops 7



