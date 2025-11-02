2K and Unity are teaming up to develop PGA Tour 2K25 for the Nintendo Switch 2

Nintendo Switch 2 owners can finally get in on the PGA Tour fun thanks to 2K Sports and Unity, which are hard at work on a full featured port of the title.

There’s no date for the release, but it’s confirmed to be coming, and we have a nice feature list and a number of screenshots for what to expect for the Switch 2 version.

Check it out below, and stay tuned for more media and info!

PGA Tour 2K25 – Nintendo Switch 2 screens:

Today, 2K announced PGA TOUR 2K25 is being developed in partnership with Unity for the Nintendo Switch 2. Players can look forward to the Nintendo Switch 2 version supporting the full set of PGA TOUR 2K25 game modes and features, including the deep MyCAREER mode, cross-platform online Societies, Course Designer, and more, while also offering the ability to play offline modes on-the-go, and online modes with internet connection.* PGA TOUR 2K25 for Nintendo Switch 2 features the full array of features available on other platforms, including: EvoSwing: Realism is dialed up with the all-new EvoSwing mechanic for both Swing Stick and 3-Click Swing. Whether a player is new to the franchise or a seasoned veteran, EvoSwing complements the player’s own rhythm and dexterity to better simulate the feeling of swinging a golf club when using Swing Stick. While with 3-Click Swing, players can enjoy the enhanced simulation while using visual cues to hit their shot;

Delivering the most accessible and intuitive golf experience, players can try out the all-new Perfect Swing experience, which ensures perfect contact with every swing. New players can get their bearings with club choice, shot types, lie, wind and various other inputs without worrying about immediately finding their “perfect swing.” Perfect Swing is also great for veteran players who simply wish to enjoy a relaxing experience before jumping back into more competitive modes; Make History in Major Championships : For the first time in franchise history, PGA TOUR 2K25 players can prove themselves on some of golf’s grandest stages and become a legend of the game by conquering three Majors – the 2025 PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Club, the 125th U.S. Open at Oakmont Country Club, and The 153rd Open at Royal Portrush Golf Club – marking the franchise debut for all three iconic venues.

28 licensed courses and events will be available at launch, including PGA TOUR tournaments such as the WM Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale, the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am at Pebble Beach, and THE PLAYERS Championship at TPC Sawgrass. The familiar Topgolf experience returns while also adding a range of quests for players to complete. For the first time ever, The Home of Golf comes to with The Old Course at St Andrews Links, alongside Fields Ranch East at PGA Frisco making its franchise debut; Play as the Pros: In addition to leaderboards stacked with 200+ big names across the PGA TOUR landscape, PGA TOUR 2K25 players can take control of a roster of 11 featured male and female pros at launch, including Tiger Woods, Max Homa, Matt Fitzpatrick, Justin Thomas, Tony Finau, Lydia Ko, Tom Kim, Brooke Henderson, and more. Also, “The World’s Greatest Golfer” Chris McDonald** joins the field to teach the pros a thing or two about the sport;

: The most diverse suite of MyPLAYER creation tools yet allows players to represent themselves in the most authentic way on the course. MyPLAYER progression also comes with an updated Attributes Points system, new Skill Trees per on-course discipline, and an all-new Equipment Progression system. Players can still choose from five archetypes: Powerhouse, Technician, Magician, Greenskeeper, and Sculptor, to match their preferred play style. Apparel options are available from licensed brands, including adidas, FootJoy, Malbon Golf, and more***. Clubs and balls from brands including Callaway, COBRA, Mizuno, and Titleist can deck out players’ golf bags and keep them swinging in style; A More Dialed-In MyCAREER Mode : PGA TOUR 2K25 offers the franchise’s most immersive and customizable MyCAREER experience yet. Players can show off their personality and resilience with more choices to make and challenges to take on than ever before. The option to dynamically simulate MyCAREER rounds or play through extra gameplay moments has been added with all-new training and pre-tournament events making the MyCAREER journey one every player can take at their own pace;

: Seasons are back in with more to offer than ever before. Each Season includes an all-new Clubhouse Pass**** that remains available to purchase and progress through even when a new one is released, plus seasonal power increases for equipment progression, ranked leaderboard resets, and more. Fresh content will also be coming daily, weekly, and monthly. Regular PGA TOUR Superstore drops, as well as updates to events, challenges, and Quests will keep the game fresh and exciting for new and existing players alike. Clubhouse Passes 1-4 are available now for all platforms and will be available at launch for Nintendo Switch 2. Each Clubhouse Pass includes 100 tiers of new rewards with 34 tiers containing free rewards available for all players to earn, including club fittings, Evo Tools, Level-Up tokens, equipment, apparel and more. Players have the opportunity to earn rewards at every tier by purchasing the Clubhouse Pass Premium for each season or by purchasing the Member’s Pass, included in the Legend Edition, which unlocks Clubhouse Pass Premium for Seasons 1-5 and also includes the Clubhouse Gear Pack, which contains 1 outfit per body type, per Season, delivered at the start of each Season; Tee It Up with or Against Friends : Players can fire up the friendly competition with a robust variety of multiplayer offerings with different match formats, including Stroke Play, Match Play, or Scramble, with or against each other, online or locally. New Ranked Tours offer daily and weekly tournaments for players to earn rewards each season and climb the rankings ladder. New cross-platform Societies encourage players to challenge friends no matter which platform they prefer;

