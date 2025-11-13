Nintendo eShop Update – Yakuza Kiwami 2/Yakuza Kiwami, Goodnight Universe, Winter Burrow

Happy Yakuza Kiwami day for all who celebrate!  Sega has dropped the Yakuza Kiwami 1 & 2 bundle for the Nintendo Switch 2, along with an upgrade for those who own the first title on the original Switch.

Otherwise there’s a jam-packed, and well-rounded selection of new Nintendo eShop titles for both Switch platforms including Goodnight Universe, Winter Burrow, and a whole bunch of Switch 2 ports and releases such as a trio of Atelier Ryza games,  DAVE THE DIVER, DRAGON BALL: Sparking! ZERO, and many others.

As usual, there are sales and deals happening as well, which is always located over here:  www.nintendo.com/store/sales-and-deals

See the full list below, and also check out Nintendo’s updated Game Store list, here.

This week’s Nintendo Download includes the following content:

  • Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2:
    • Yakuza Kiwami 2/Yakuza Kiwami – Experience Japan’s criminal underground with the classic action-adventure beat ’em up, Yakuza Kiwami 2 – now on the Nintendo Switch 2 system! Set in the fictional district of Kamurocho, the gripping drama will require you to master unique fighting styles as you journey through a story filled with love, betrayal and explosive combat. Also coming to Nintendo Switch 2 is Yakuza Kiwami, originally released on the Nintendo Switch system and now featuring enhanced graphics, improved frame rates and more. Both titles are available today, and anyone who has the original Yakuza Kiwami on Nintendo Switch can purchase the Nintendo Switch 2 upgrade at a discounted price!
    • Goodnight Universe – In Goodnight Universe you play as Isaac, a six-month-old baby, developing mysterious psychic powers. What you want most is to be loved and accepted by your family, but a secretive tech corporation wants you for their own. Uncover mysteries in Goodnight Universe, now available on Nintendo Switch 2.
    • Winter Burrow – Experience a cozy woodland survival game about a mouse returning home to restore their childhood burrow. Explore, gather resources, craft tools, knit warm sweaters, bake pies and meet the locals! Winter Burrow is available now on Nintendo Switch.

  • My Nintendo Kirby Tough Puff Sweepstakes – Excited for the upcoming Kirby Air Riders game, coming exclusively to Nintendo Switch 2 on Nov. 20? Get ready to play in style with the My Nintendo Kirby Tough Puff Sweepstakes2! Enter now through Feb. 17 at 11 p.m. PT for a chance to collect an adorable prize package of Kirby themed goods and gaming accessories. For more information, visit https://my.nintendo.com/rewards/3794eee4a08957a7.
  • Last Chance! Nintendo SAN FRANCISCO My Nintendo Holiday Sweepstakes – Final Call! Don’t miss your last opportunity to enter the Nintendo SAN FRANCISCO My Nintendo Holiday Sweepstakes3. Enter by Nov. 18 at 11 p.m. PT for a chance to win a festive family trip to San Francisco – complete with a personal tour of Nintendo SAN FRANCISCO! Must be a U.S. resident aged 18 or older to enter. For more information, visit https://my.nintendo.com/rewards/f7f0cff1032a8ecf.

