Nintendo eShop Update – Yakuza Kiwami 2/Yakuza Kiwami, Goodnight Universe, Winter Burrow

Happy Yakuza Kiwami day for all who celebrate! Sega has dropped the Yakuza Kiwami 1 & 2 bundle for the Nintendo Switch 2, along with an upgrade for those who own the first title on the original Switch.

Otherwise there’s a jam-packed, and well-rounded selection of new Nintendo eShop titles for both Switch platforms including Goodnight Universe, Winter Burrow, and a whole bunch of Switch 2 ports and releases such as a trio of Atelier Ryza games, DAVE THE DIVER, DRAGON BALL: Sparking! ZERO, and many others.

As usual, there are sales and deals happening as well, which is always located over here: www.nintendo.com/store/sales-and-deals

See the full list below, and also check out Nintendo’s updated Game Store list, here.