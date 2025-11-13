Nintendo eShop Update – Yakuza Kiwami 2/Yakuza Kiwami, Goodnight Universe, Winter Burrow

Happy Yakuza Kiwami day for all who celebrate! Sega has dropped the Yakuza Kiwami 1 & 2 bundle for the Nintendo Switch 2, along with an upgrade for those who own the first title on the original Switch.
Otherwise there’s a jam-packed, and well-rounded selection of new Nintendo eShop titles for both Switch platforms including Goodnight Universe, Winter Burrow, and a whole bunch of Switch 2 ports and releases such as a trio of Atelier Ryza games, DAVE THE DIVER, DRAGON BALL: Sparking! ZERO, and many others.
This week’s Nintendo Download includes the following content:
- Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2:
- Yakuza Kiwami 2/Yakuza Kiwami – Experience Japan’s criminal underground with the classic action-adventure beat ’em up, Yakuza Kiwami 2 – now on the Nintendo Switch 2 system! Set in the fictional district of Kamurocho, the gripping drama will require you to master unique fighting styles as you journey through a story filled with love, betrayal and explosive combat. Also coming to Nintendo Switch 2 is Yakuza Kiwami, originally released on the Nintendo Switch system and now featuring enhanced graphics, improved frame rates and more. Both titles are available today, and anyone who has the original Yakuza Kiwami on Nintendo Switch can purchase the Nintendo Switch 2 upgrade at a discounted price!
- Goodnight Universe – In Goodnight Universe you play as Isaac, a six-month-old baby, developing mysterious psychic powers. What you want most is to be loved and accepted by your family, but a secretive tech corporation wants you for their own. Uncover mysteries in Goodnight Universe, now available on Nintendo Switch 2.
- Winter Burrow – Experience a cozy woodland survival game about a mouse returning home to restore their childhood burrow. Explore, gather resources, craft tools, knit warm sweaters, bake pies and meet the locals! Winter Burrow is available now on Nintendo Switch.
Nintendo Music:
- Feasts and Fanfare – Roll your way back to the delicious soundtrack for the Kirby’s Dream Buffet game – now available on Nintendo Music1! Take a big ol’ bite of tasty tunes including “Ready to Roll,” “I’m a Hungry Pink Puffball!” and “Love, Love, Alivel.” For more info, visit: https://www.nintendo.com/us/switch/online/nintendo-switch-online/nintendo-music/.
Activities:
- My Nintendo Kirby Tough Puff Sweepstakes – Excited for the upcoming Kirby Air Riders game, coming exclusively to Nintendo Switch 2 on Nov. 20? Get ready to play in style with the My Nintendo Kirby Tough Puff Sweepstakes2! Enter now through Feb. 17 at 11 p.m. PT for a chance to collect an adorable prize package of Kirby themed goods and gaming accessories. For more information, visit https://my.nintendo.com/rewards/3794eee4a08957a7.
- Last Chance! Nintendo SAN FRANCISCO My Nintendo Holiday Sweepstakes – Final Call! Don’t miss your last opportunity to enter the Nintendo SAN FRANCISCO My Nintendo Holiday Sweepstakes3. Enter by Nov. 18 at 11 p.m. PT for a chance to win a festive family trip to San Francisco – complete with a personal tour of Nintendo SAN FRANCISCO! Must be a U.S. resident aged 18 or older to enter. For more information, visit https://my.nintendo.com/rewards/f7f0cff1032a8ecf.
Nintendo eShop sales on Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2:
Also new this week on Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch 2:
- Atelier Ryza: Ever Darkness & the Secret Hideout DX
- Atelier Ryza 2: Lost Legends & the Secret Fairy DX
- Atelier Ryza 3: Alchemist of the End & the Secret Key DX
- DAVE THE DIVER Nintendo Switch 2 Edition
- DRAGON BALL: Sparking! ZERO – Available Nov. 14
- INAZUMA ELEVEN: Victory Road Nintendo Switch 2 Edition
- Overcooked! 2 – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition
- SpongeBob SquarePants: Titans of the Tide – Available Nov. 18
Also new this week on Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch:
- All Hands on Deck
- Bakery Bundle – Lemon Cake + Magical Bakery
- Baseball Card Shop Simulator
- BeautyDarling
- Bibi Blocksberg – Big Broom Race 4
- Car Crash Simulator: Demolition Derby Madness – Available Nov. 14
- Catnigma
- CLAWPUNK – Available Nov. 14
- Climb Jump Obby Tower
- Cozy Gardener Simulator & House Renovator Simulator
- CYCLIA JOURNEY
- Demonschool – Available Nov. 19
- Desert Race Adventures – Available Nov. 18
- DRAGON BALL: Sparking! ZERO – Available Nov. 14
- Dream Animal
- Dunk Trickster
- EGGCONSOLE Crystal Chaser: Overlord’s Orb of the Sky – Refined PC-9801
- Forestrike – Available Nov. 17
- GIGASWORD
- Gorilla Jungle King Simulator – Available Nov. 14
- Hashiriya Drifter-Car Racing,Drift,Drag REMASTER
- Hidden Cats in Rio de Janeiro
- Horror Tale 3: The Witch
- Hula Hula Wee – Available Nov. 19
- Hymer 2000
- INAZUMA ELEVEN: Victory Road
- Lia: Hacking Destiny
- Mistonia’s Hope -The Lost Delight-
- Morsels – Available Nov. 18
- SEA POWER NAVAL BATTLE COMBAT
- Secrets of Blackrock Manor – Escape Room – Available Nov. 19
- Sector Force
- Sin Slayers: Reign of The 8th
- Smack it! PUNCH CHAMPION
- StarLightRiders: HyperJump – Available Nov. 19
- The Hollow Lighthouse
- The Last Shot Arcades – Available Nov. 19
- Train Delux 2026 Kurakyu
- VIDEOVERSE – Available Nov. 14
- Zumba World – The Lost Marble Island
