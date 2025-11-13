Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds’ Season Pass trailers show off SpongeBob, NiGHTS, AiAi and more in action

Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds is definitely living up to its name and concept by including characters from other Sega and non-Sega properties and games as playable racer characters! During the Japanese State of Play event, it was revealed that SpongeBob SquarePants and Patrick Star, NiGHTS, Super Monkey Ball’s AiAi, and Tangle and Whisper from the Sonic IDW series would be added to the game in the upcoming months.

Even better, some of the character drops, whcih are scheduled for each mont through February 2026 right now, will include a themed kart, course, music, and/or emotes as well!

See the new characters in action below, and read on for more details for the upcoming season pass.

Today, during Sony’s State of Play in Japan, SEGA released a new trailer giving fans a deeper look into the highly anticipated Season Pass content coming to Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds in the coming months. Players can look forward to racing as familiar characters both from the SEGA universe and beyond including SpongeBob SquarePants, NiGHTS, Tangle and Whisper from the Sonic the Hedgehog comic series, and Super Monkey Ball. Starting next week, fans can compete for first place as SpongeBob and Patrick through a Bikini Bottom themed course! Check out the SpongeBob content in the new trailer here. Please see below for more details on the upcoming Season Pass content: SpongeBob SquarePants Release Date Wednesday, Nov. 19 at 5 PM PT

Content Included SpongeBob SquarePants and Patrick Star as playable characters Patty Wagon Vehicle Bikini Bottom Themed Course New SpongeBob SquarePants-inspired Music Tracks Six different emotes per character

NiGHTS Release Window December 2025

Content Included NiGHTS as a playable character Dream Sleeper Vehicle

Super Monkey Ball Release Window January 2026

Content Included AiAi as a playable character Banana Cruiser Vehicle

Sonic the Hedgehog IDW Release Window February 2026

Content Included Tangle and Whisper as playable characters

Be sure to keep an eye out for more details soon! Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds is available now both digitally and physically on PlayStation®5 (PS5®), PlayStation®4 (PS4®), Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC starting at $69.99 USD and on Nintendo Switch™, Nintendo Switch™- OLED Model, and Nintendo Switch™ Lite starting at $59.99 USD.