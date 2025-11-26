Mr. Big closes out Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves’ first season on December 9th

After nearly 25 years on hiatus we finally got the next chapter of the Fatal Fury franchise with 2025’s Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves. The game’s marketing campaign will surely be something to be studied in the future as the game managed to cram two celebrity characters and got visibility on large scale events such as Wrestlemania 41. The game also garnered goodwill from the player base by offering the game’s first season of content absolutely free. The roster additions rounded off the original Fatal Fury protagonists with the return of Andy Bogard and Joe Higashi, interweaved Street Fighter’s Ken and Chun Li to the game’s universe and now we have news of when the final character of the 5 character season pass will be available.

Mr. Big, who debuted in Fatal Fury’s sister franchise Art of Fighting hasn’t really seen much action and was last playable in 2005’s The King of Fighters XI. He makes his presence felt in Southtown once again, perhaps to finally lay claim to the town’s underworld scene. A practitioner of Eskrima he wields two Rattan Sticks capable of generating electricity, which will definitely give anyone who stands in his way a shock they won’t forget.

With the release of Mr. Big on December 9th, Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves’ inaugural season comes to a close. In terms of character choices, it almost felt like it was trying to backfill characters that should’ve been in the main roster (Joe and Andy), add some morally questionable characters in a roster that is somewhat lacking of such characters (Mr. Big) and finally the very common collaboration which hopes to drive sales from fans of other franchises (Ken and Chun Li). Here’s hoping that Season 2 (Which probably won’t be free) will give us some returning favorites and perhaps introduce new characters in this already color cast of characters…cause frankly I’ll never get tired of hearing the game’s theme song (I want to hear it for years to come as I’d love to see City of the Wolves supported for a long, long time.).

Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves is available now on PC, the Xbox and PlayStation platforms.

Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves – Mr. Big screens:

FATAL FURY: CotW ｜MR. BIG

FATAL FURY: CotW ｜MR. BIG

