Grand Theft Auto VI delayed until November 2026

Rockstar Game has been pretty darn quiet regarding the status of Grand Theft Auto VI as of late… and now we know why. The studio today announced that the launch of the next big GTA release has slid November 19th, 2026, from the most recent May 2026 date.

Hi everyone, Grand Theft Auto VI will now release on Thursday, November 19, 2026. We are sorry for adding additional time to what we realize has been a long wait, but these extra months will allow us to finish the game with the level of polish you have come to expect and deserve. We want to thank you again for your patience and support. While the wait is a little longer, we are incredibly excited for players to experience the sprawling state of Leonida and a return to modern day Vice City. Sincerely,

Rockstar Games