Nintendo eShop Update – Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment, Goodnight Universe, Kirby Air Riders demo

There’s a jam-packed, and well-rounded selection of new Nintendo eShop titles launching for Nintendo Switch platforms today and/or soon, including the Switch and Switch 2 version of Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment, along with Goodnight Universe, Biped 2, Nitro Karts Racing, and many others. Oh, and there’s also a Kirby Air Riders demo.
See the full list below, and also check out Nintendo’s updated Game Store list, here.
This week’s Nintendo Download includes the following content:
- Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2:
- Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment – Are you prepared to fight the war for ancient Hyrule? Experience the complete, true story of Demon King Ganondorf’s invasion that was briefly shown in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Step onto the battlefield as Princess Zelda, King Rauru and other legendary heroes as you battle your way through hordes of enemies. Team up for Sync Strikes, wield powerful Zonai devices, and defend the land from the Demon King! The Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment game is available today for the Nintendo Switch 2 system.
Pre-orders:
- Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection – Embark on a new adventure as a Rider living in harmony with monsters in the third installment of the turn-based RPG series set in the world of Monster Hunter! Amidst an environmental calamity, a monster hatches bearing a symbol of misfortune that drives two neighboring kingdoms to war. The heirs of these two kingdoms venture into forbidden ground in search of the truth. Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection launches on Nintendo Switch 2 on March 13. Pre-order is available now on Nintendo eShop.
- Yakuza Kiwami 2/Yakuza Kiwami – Experience Japan’s criminal underground with the classic action-adventure beat ’em up, Yakuza Kiwami 2 – coming to Nintendo Switch 2! Set in the fictional district of Kamurocho, the gripping drama will require you to master unique fighting styles as you journey through a story filled with love, betrayal and explosive combat. Also coming to Nintendo Switch 2 is Yakuza Kiwami, originally released on Nintendo Switch and now featuring enhanced graphics, improved frame rates and more. Both titles will be available on Nov. 13 for Nintendo Switch 2, and anyone who has the original Yakuza Kiwami on Nintendo Switch can purchase the Nintendo Switch 2 upgrade at a discounted price! Pre-order is available now on Nintendo eShop.
Demos:
- Kirby Air Riders Global Test Ride – Nintendo Switch Online members can charge up for fast-paced vehicular action with Kirby and crew by downloading the free demo for the Kirby Air Riders game for a limited time! Start with some basic lessons to learn how to navigate battles and speedy races on the ground and in the air. Then choose from Kirby, Meta Knight, King Dedede, and more riders to Boost Charge your way into the action online1 with City Trial or offline with Air Ride. Download the free demo on the Nintendo Switch 2 system and play at specified times during the weekends of Nov. 8-9 and Nov. 15-16. For more information, check out this page.
Nintendo Music:
- Tuning a New Leaf – Take a musical trip back to town and revisit your mayoral duties with the Animal Crossing: New Leaf soundtrack – now available on Nintendo Music2! Whether you’re going about your day or completing public works projects, find the key to productivity with tracks including “Tortimer Island (Lobby),” “Town Tree” and playlists that support the hourly-track feature. For more info, visit: https://www.nintendo.com/us/switch/online/nintendo-switch-online/nintendo-music/.
Nintendo eShop sales on Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2:
- Check out the full list of deals available this week at https://www.nintendo.com/store/sales-and-deals.
Also new this week on Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch 2:
- Goodnight Universe – Available Nov. 11
Also new this week on Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch:
- Biped 2
- Bomb Kitten – Available Nov. 12
- Boxes: Lost Fragment
- Brain Workout! Spinning Animal Puzzle
- Celestial Fall
- Chicken Police: Into the HIVE!
- Chronoquartz
- Cloud to Gold
- Dark Quest 4
- Dollmare
- Drifties
- EGGCONSOLE MUGEN NO SHINZOU II PC-8801
- Everdawn Isle – Available Nov. 7
- Figure It Out: The Tantrum Simulator
- Final Frontier Story
- Finding Chuchu
- Fish Rescue! Pull the Pin
- Gas Station: Idle Simulator – Available Nov. 7
- Golden Sunshine Beside You – Available Nov. 7
- HELLO KITTY AND FRIENDS: FREEZE TAG PARTY
- House Fighters: Total Mess – Available Nov. 7
- Infinite Lives
- Last Order
- Mage Arena: Voice of Power – Available Nov. 7
- Mega City Obby – Available Nov. 7
- Misson: Mars
- Moorhuhn 2
- Motordoom – Available Nov. 7
- My Cozy Aquarium
- Nitro Karts Racing – Available Nov. 8
- NYAZ ~ OPERATION: OCCUPY HOUSE OF KOBAYASHI ~
- Of Blades & Tails
- Outlanders
- Picronix
- PyroMind
- Sokomine – Available Nov. 12
- Square Brothers – Available Nov. 7
- Strike Force Heroes
- The Visitor Effect – Available Nov. 7
- Tiny Lands 2
- Traditional Tactics with SESS-AI 2.0
- Train Your Focus and Observation Skills: THE Spot-the-Difference Challenge
- Trucking School: Truck Simulator Driving 2025
- UFO Builder
- Wildkeepers Rising – Available Nov. 12
- Windswept – Available Nov. 11
- Winter Burrow – Available Nov. 12
