Waze x Sonic the Hedgehog brings Sonic-themed voice navigation and icons to your commute

If you’re using a GPS app these days while travelling by car, you’ve likely dabbled in utilizing Waze, since it’s one of the more fun experiences for that boring daily commute. So to provide a bit more enjoyment in that scenario, Sega has partnered up with Waze for cool Sonic the Hedgehog-themed voice navigation and Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds-themed icons!

See some captures from the integration below along with the announcement, and check it out right now.

SEGA of America, Inc. and Waze have partnered to give drivers a brand new driving experience by bringing iconic entertainment character, Sonic the Hedgehog, to Waze. Starting today, Waze users around the world can enjoy their drives with Sonic-themed features from the Blue Blur himself including: Sonic Voice Navigation: Fans can now activate voice navigation by Sonic in English and French as he offers instructions with his usual coolness and confidence to guide the way.

Sonic-Themed Icons: Transform your in-app vehicle into the iconic “Speedster Lightning” featured in SEGA’s newest Sonic Racing game, Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds. Plus, choose the “Energetic” mood (how you appear on the Waze map) to add extra Sonic personality to your drives. The Sonic the Hedgehog integration on Waze is available now. As SEGA prepares to celebrate Sonic’s milestone 35th anniversary, fans can expect even more exciting announcements over the next year. Whether you’re a longtime Sonic fan or just discovering the Blue Blur for the first time, the Sonic and Waze collaboration brings more speed and fun that everyone can appreciate during their drives.