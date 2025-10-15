Tee Lopes summons music from over 30 years of Shinobi games for his Shinobi: Art of Vengeance DJ Set

If you enjoyed the music from Joe Hisashi’s latest adventure Shinobi: Art of Vengeance, you will have to thank Tee Lopes for that. Lopes is certainly a name you’re seeing more and more in video game credits as he’s worked on SEGA titles such as Sonic Mania, Team Sonic Racing, Streets of Rage 4 Sonic Origins as well as non-SEGA titles such as TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge, Penny’s Big Breakaway and Penny’s Big Breakaway. Well it seems Shinobi has quite a place in his heart as he just released a special DJ Set dedicated to the recently revived franchise.

The 10 minute set can be found on the SEGA Youtube Channel and features music from a plethora music from Shinobi titles which include the original Arcade title, the Genesis/Mega Drive’s Revenge of Shinobi, titles on the Game Gear, PlayStation 2 and of course his contributions to the franchise from Shinobi: Art of Vengeance.

Shinobi: Art of Vengeance is a grand return for the leader of the Oboro Ninja Clan and Lopes’ work on the title is certainly quite an addition to the title. The game is available now on PC, Switch, the Xbox and PlayStation platforms.

SHINOBI: Art of Vengeance | Teelopes DJ Set

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZZkRj6-MCxI