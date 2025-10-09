Deep dive into the world of Code Vein II in the latest story trailer

After more than half a dozen years since the original Code Vein was released, Bandai Namco’s narrative-driven, action RPG sequel is finally making progress towards completion. Sure, the release of Code Vein II may not be until very early 2026 (Jan. 30th) for the PS5, Xbox Series X and PC, but since we’re getting new trailers, pre-order info (on Amazon right here) and whatnot, at least we know it’s locked and loaded and coming soon.

Check out the fresh new story trailer for a deep dive into the world of Code Vein II, and stay tuned for more.

CODE VEIN II – Story Trailer



Bandai Namco Entertainment America Inc. today unveiled the rich storyline and memorable new cast of characters in the upcoming action RPG CODE VEIN II, the long-awaited follow-up to the 2019 hit CODE VEIN. Developed by Bandai Namco Studios Inc., the new action narrative-driven RPG takes players on an epic journey where they wield time as a weapon, traverse through past and present versions of an explorable world and uncover a dramatic battle to save the world. Players will travel across vast environments with companions who factor large into a dynamic Partner System as they take on challenging foes and massive, unforgettable bosses. Code Vein II is launching on January 30, 2026, and is available now for pre-orders on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam. For more information, visit www.playcodevein.com.

The trailer reveals a deep dive into the world of Code Vein II where players take the role of the Revenant Hunter to prevent the Resurgence, a cataclysmic event that threatens the fate of the world. Accompanied by Lou MagMell, a Revenant girl who revives the protagonist with her own heart and wields the power to travel through time, the Revenant Hunter embarks on a mission to rewrite history and save the world. The trailer also highlights the powerful bonds between Revenants, introduces new characters and voice performances, and features a powerful original score composed by Go Shiina, unveiling a dramatic story shaped by fate, sacrifice, and choice. Bandai Namco will reveal more details about the characters and their unique backgrounds at www.playcodevein.com.

Code Vein II features a deep narrative where players and characters are bound by blood, fate, and destiny, set in a future where the last remnants of humanity and Revenants struggle against a world on the verge of collapse. The player’s journey will span across haunting, post-apocalyptic landscapes including the flooded ruins of the Sunken City, The Undead Forest, the isolated MagMell Island, and more. As the story unfolds, players will encounter the legendary heroes, Revenants who may hold the keys to saving this collapsing world. Among them are Josée Anjou, the “Queen of Solitude,” who once ruled a sanctuary swallowed by the sea, and Holly Asturias, a healer burdened by the title of “Reaper Witch.”

Code Vein II features distinctive gameplay for an action RPG, where players use blood drained from enemies to unlock a variety of powerful skills, build strategy for combat with Blood codes, and use unique weapons and equipment called Jails to overcome challenging foes and epic bosses. Code Vein II also features a deep customization system for the game’s protagonist, where players can customize their characters to perfection with a vast array of settings for body type, hairstyle, facial expressions, accessories, makeup and more.