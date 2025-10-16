Nintendo eShop Update – Pokémon Legends: Z-A, Just Dance 2026, Lumo 2, more

There’s a jam-packed, and well-rounded selection of new Nintendo eShop titles launching for Nintendo Switch platforms today and/or soon, including the Switch and Switch 2 version of Pokémon Legends: Z-A, along with Just Dance 2026 Edition, Lumo 2 and many others.

See the full list below

This week’s Nintendo Download includes the following content:

  • Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2:
    • Pokémon Legends: Z-A – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition – Embark on a new adventure as a Pokémon Trainer in the streets of Lumiose City! Explore the city and catch wild Pokémon during the day, then become the strongest Trainer in town by competing in the Z-A Royale when night falls. And for the first time in the Pokémon RPG series, you can catch, battle and Mega Evolve — all in real time. Pokémon Legends: Z-A – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition is available today, along with the Nintendo Switch version. Players who purchase the Nintendo Switch version of the game can upgrade to the Nintendo Switch 2 Edition by purchasing an upgrade pack on Nintendo eShop. You can also check out the launch trailer here: https://youtu.be/mdIx8oTemB0.
    • Just Dance 2026 Edition – Gather your friends and family1 and turn your home into a dance floor with Just Dance 2026 Edition! Featuring 40 new tracks from chart-topping hits to timeless classics, there’s something for everyone. Shake up your dance sessions with the Party Mode and spice up the fun with unexpected twists. Dance solo, get active with Workout Mode, or dance with up to six players in local multiplayer. Just Dance 2026 Edition is available now on the Nintendo Switch system.

Pre-orders:

  • Plants vs. Zombies: Replanted – Experience the strategy game that started it all with Plants vs Zombies: Replanted, now remastered with upscaled graphics and packed with new secrets to uncover! With new levels, fresh twists and 15 years of never-before-seen franchise history, players can relive the glory days of Peashooters. Plus, if you pre-order the game, you’ll receive a retro Peashooter skin! Tend to your garden when Plants. Vs Zombies: Replanted launches for Nintendo Switch 2 and Nintendo Switch on Oct. 23. Pre-order is available now on Nintendo eShop.
  • Persona 3 Reload – Enter the Dark Hour, where the line between the ordinary and supernatural blurs, in Persona 3 Reload. Experience the reimagining of this genre-defining RPG, where players step into the shoes of a transfer student thrust into an adventure when they enter the hour “hidden” between one day and the next. During the day, spend your time forging bonds with unforgettable characters. At night, awaken an incredible power to chase the mysteries of the Dark Hour and fight for your friends. Leave a mark on their memories when Persona 3 Reload launches on Nintendo Switch 2 Oct. 23. Pre-order is available now on Nintendo eShop.
  • Once Upon A KATAMARI – The King of All Cosmos and his family accidentally destroyed the Earth, the moon and countless stars floating in the universe! Travel through the Jurassic Period, Ice Age, historic Japan and other eras to roll up objects with your trusty katamari and rebuild the starry sky. With all-new stages, a new soundtrack, character customization, a new four-player multiplayer mode that lets players compete online1 or battle CPU rivals offline and more, the quirky Katamari Damacy series returns when Once Upon A KATAMARI launches on Nintendo Switch Oct. 24. Pre-order is available now on Nintendo eShop.

Nintendo Music:

Activities:

  • No Tricks, All Treats – Get into the ghoulish spirit with No Tricks, All Treats from now until Oct. 31! From cozy delights to howling frights, celebrate the season with a haul of Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2 games, in-game events and more. Whether you want to squad up and slay with KPop Demon Hunters in Fortnite’s Demon Rush, return to Beast’s castle in Disney Dreamlight Valley, get into the spooky spirit with family-friendly games, or delve into blood-curdling fun with horror games, there’s something for everyone!

Nintendo eShop sales on Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2:

