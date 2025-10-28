Limited Run Games celebrates 10 years with a brand new LRG3 showcase!



Look, we’re all just looking at our clocks waiting for Halloween, but October 29th is a day that physical game collectors should be celebrating as it was the day Limited Run Games put up their first physical release on sale, planting the flag to ensure physical games will be available for those who want it.

The company held an in-person celebration at their retail store in their hometown of Raleigh, North Carolina, but they wanted to celebrate with those who couldn’t quite make it…thus opted to run the LRG3 showcase on the company’s actual birthday, October 29th! That’s right, tomorrow at 12pm EST, tune into the LRG YouTube or Twitch where the company will be announcing their next slate of physical releases from publishers such as Ubisoft, Square Enix Collective, Astral Shift, Retroware, The MIX and WayForward. That’s just the publishers they can announce, as Limited Run Games assures the showcase will have major surprises!

As someone who has been a customer of the company since nearly the beginning (I didn’t quite qualify for the 5 year challenge coin…but I was close!), it’s great to see them still committing to sourcing amazing titles and giving them the bespoke treatment that fans expect from their purchases. I’m sure some of the announcements which will be made tomorrow will make a dent in my wallet…but man it’s gonna look great lining my shelves.

LRG3 will air October 29th, 2025 at 9am PDT / 12pm EDT / 4pm GMT / 5pm CET on the company’s Twitch and YouTube Channels.