Little Nightmares III gets creative with a Dreams on Paper trailer

With the Little Nightmares III release only a couple of days away, and the demo already in the wild for anyone to check out, Bandai Namco and Supermassive Games dropped what should be one of the final trailers for the game prior to that October 10th drop. With Dreams on Paper, they’ve gone in a slightly different direction — showing off the game in a unique and creative but still somewhat creepy animated drawing style.

Check it out below, and stay tuned for more coverage once the game launches in a few days on pretty much all consoles as well as the PC.

Little Nightmares III – Dreams on Paper trailer:



Little Nightmares III - 'Dreams on Paper' Trailer

Watch this video on YouTube

This isn’t just a drawing, it’s a way to hold the fear still. Will you take the pencil and share the weight together? A creatively inspired new trailer reimagines the world of Little Nightmares III – and the bond between new characters Low and Alone – in an artistic style reminiscent of childhood drawings. Coming October 10, Little Nightmares III follows the journey of new characters Low and Alone and adds new variety to gameplay, where each is playable and carries their own iconic item – a bow and arrow for Low and a wrench for Alone. Players can also join the nightmare with friends with online co-op coming to the series for the first time. Little Nightmares III is coming to PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One, PC via Steam and Xbox on PC, and Nintendo Switch and Switch 2. For more information on the game, visit www.bandainamcoent.com/games/little-nightmares-3.