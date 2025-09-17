Explore the mysterious Necropolis in the free Little Nightmares III demo

‘Tis almost the season for spooky things, and Bandai Namco just coincidentally dropped off a multiplatform Necropolis demo for the quite anticipated Little Nightmares III.

The demo takes players, solo or online-co-op, through The Necropolis level in all it’s creepy sights, sounds and challenges. Before committing to downloading the demo version, players can first check out a video showing off some of the puzzle-platform horror adventure gameplay too.

Otherwise, the game hits the PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch 2, Switch and PC on October 10th, 2025.



Little Nightmares III | The Necropolis Demo Available Now



Little Nightmares III | The Necropolis Demo Available Now

Watch this video on YouTube

Little Nightmares III, the upcoming game from Bandai Namco Entertainment America Inc., gets a free consumer demo available today on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch 2, PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch. The demo lets players take on the role of Low and Alone as they try find a way out of The Necropolis, a desolated city stopped in time in the middle of a desert where the threat of the mysterious Monster Baby looms at every corner. Players can try the game solo or in online co-op with friends who have the same console. Progress will not be transferred to the final game. Click here to discover the content of the demo. Little Nightmares III lets players follow the story of Low & Alone, two children trapped in the Spiral, a world filled with delusions and dangers that they have to escape. The game can be played either solo or in online co-op with a friend. Little Nightmares III will be available on October 10, 2025, for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch 2, PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch. For more information, visit: www.bandainamcoent.com/games/little-nightmares-3.