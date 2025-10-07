Assassin’s Creed Mirage gets a free Valley of Memory content expansion for its 2nd anniversary next month

Assassin’s Creed Mirage, which has been available for about 2 years now, is getting a free gameplay and story update to celebrate its anniversary.

The free Valley of Memory update, which is due to launch on November 18th, will add roughly up to 6 hours to the game’s finale in a new region and map, and includes a new main quest and assassination target and more. There will also be quality of life improvements to the base game too, so it may be time to dust off the title to revisit the adventure.

See the official details below along with a screenshot, a pair of videos and all that too.

Assassin's Creed Mirage: Valley of Memory DLC Announcement

Assassin's Creed Mirage is celebrating its second anniversary with the announcement of Valley of Memory, a free story expansion for Assassin's Creed Mirage launching November 18. What is Assassin's Creed Mirage Valley of Memory? Valley of Memory is a free major update for anyone who owns Assassin's Creed Mirage, offering up to six hours of additional gameplay and story. Taking place before the main adventure's finale, Valley of Memory kicks off when Basim learns that his long-lost father might still be alive in AlUla. Basim decides to go on a journey to see if the rumors hold any truth, only to discover that the valley of AlUla is threatened by a dangerous band of robbers and his father is missing. What Does Valley of Memory Add to Assassin's Creed Mirage? Taking place in an entirely new region and map, Valley of Memory adds a host of new content including a new main quest and new assassination targets, as well as side quests, contracts, and more. Basim can even play the oud now at certain locations once you successfully track down music sheets through parkour challenges. Valley of Memory also features a unique twist on Assassin's Creed's classic black box missions, but that you'll have to discover for yourself. Valley of memory takes place in 9th-century AlUla, an ancient valley charged with history and home to stunning and diverse landscapes. You will have the chance to explore a variety of points of interest in the region, from the old town of AlUla and the Musa Ibn Musayr fortress to the Valley of the Stones and the impressive necropolis of Hegra. Be careful as you explore the sites, as the Robbers have set up ambushes across the desert to catch unwelcome visitors. What Changes Are Coming to Assassin's Creed Mirage? Valley of Memory is also introducing improvements to the game that will apply whether you are playing in the AlUla region, or the main adventure in Baghdad. Replayable Missions and Challenges

Parkour Updates

New Skill and Tool Customization

New Difficulty Levels

Two additional difficulty levels have been added, allowing you to customize the challenge to your liking. And much more to discover in the update’s patch notes. Assassin’s Creed Mirage is out now on Ubisoft+, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Amazon Luna, iOS and PC through the Ubisoft Store, Steam, and the Epic Games Store, and the Valley of Memory update launches on November 18.