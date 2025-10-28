EA and Battlefield Studios deploys free-to-play “Battlefield royale” title, Battlefield REDSEC

If regular Battlefield isn’t your speed and you’d rather a fast paced, free-to-play Battle Royale-style experience, EA and Battlefield Studios have released Battlefield REDSEC, just for you.

Coinciding with Battlefield 6’s first season of content, Battlefield REDSEC is a standalone experience which can be downloaded totally for free for the PS5, Xbox Series X and PC. Set in a destructible California sandbox known as Fort Lyndon the title is a multiplayer squad-based competitive Battle Royale title, which also includes a Gauntlet elimination mode and a Battlefield Portal which allows players to customize their experience.

Check out the official gameplay trailer below, and grab Battlefield REDSEC from the various digital storefronts or via the official site.

Battlefield REDSEC screens:



Battlefield REDSEC Official Gameplay Trailer:

Electronic Arts Inc. and Battlefield Studios have launched Battlefield REDSEC, a genre shifting free-to-play destination built on Battlefield’s iconic DNA, featuring a bold new take on the Battle Royale genre, an intense squad-based competitive mode called Gauntlet and new ways to unlock the power of Portal. REDSEC launches alongside Season 1 for Battlefield 6™, which brings the battle to Southern California, introducing new seasonal content to the ultimate all-out warfare experience

Today players can join the fight for free*, with the launch of Battlefield REDSEC, an explosive sandbox set in the backyards and beaches of California in a destructible environment called Fort Lyndon.

As part of this free-to-play package, players can jump into Battlefield’s biggest map ever Fort Lyndon, and experience an explosive new take on the Battle Royale genre. Battlefield’s DNA is fused with the best of the Battle Royale genre, creating unrivaled opportunities for your team to approach each match and achieve ultimate victory. Players drop into a massive battle with 100 players, explore a massive world for powerful loot, and take down enemy squads through Battlefield’s signature gameplay experience. The power of Tactical Destruction brings an entirely new level of strategy to the genre, as players create their own paths to victory or turn the environment into their own deadly weapon while crushing opposing squads. Each round is a bombastic ride, on an incredible cinematic scale that Battlefield is known for.

REDSEC’s free-to-play destination also includes Gauntlet, a new mode which pushes squad competition to a new level of intensity. In this fast-paced elimination mode, 8 teams of 4-player squads compete in a series of dynamic round-based missions in a tournament-style format. Each round consists of 5-minute windows for squads to complete their mission objectives. Prepare for the unexpected as each round, location, and mission will be unique variables.

Players can also go beyond the lines in REDSEC and change the rules of engagement with Battlefield Portal. With this toolset, players can create or discover their own REDSEC experiences on the diverse and ever evolving Fort Lyndon playspace. Create a grueling battle environment with sledgehammers only, fight against the best of the best in a headshot contest or create something truly unexpected, with these powerful scripting and customization tools, all available within the Fort Lyndon sandbox for free.

“Battlefield 6 launched a little over two weeks ago and shattered every franchise record we have, quickly becoming one of the biggest launches of the year…and we’re not done yet,” said Byron Beede, General Manager of Battlefield. “The next chapter of our Battlefield universe launches today with Battlefield REDSEC, our new experience that includes Battle Royale crafted with the series’ explosive DNA, to our cutthroat squad competition mode Gauntlet, and even new ways for our community to build and experience Portal. REDSEC is everything you love about Battlefield – destruction, intense combat, vehicular carnage – in a new, massive playspace that’s free for everyone to experience.”