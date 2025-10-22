Invincible Iron Man and Phoenix round out the MARVEL Cosmic Invasion roster as the game sets its sights for a December 1st launch

They really had the Iron Man fans sweating ’til the final quarter didn’t they? Thankfully everyone’s favorite “Genius, Billionaire, Playboy, Philanthropist” Tony Stark aka Iron Man will be joining Marvel’s elite as they take on Annihilus and his Annihilation Wave in Dotemu and Tribute Games’ tag based beat’em, MARVEL Cosmic Invasion.

Along with Shellhead (yes, that’s an actual nickname for Iron Man…), the final member of the base cast is perhaps the most powerful being in the Marvel Universe…the host of the Phoenix Force itself, Jean Grey. Let’s hope this instance of Jean Grey doesn’t slowly lose her health when she’s in her Phoenix form like she does in Capcom’s portrayal of the character in Marvel vs Capcom 3!

The duo’s announcement also revealed some new things about the title, such as alternate colors such as an all silver version of Iron Man or a very 90s coded blue/yellow version of Storm. Also it seems you might have to beat some sense into your erstwhile allies as Venom might actually be a boss encounter joining Sauron, Taskmaster, a regular sized (if you played the game’s demo during Steam Next Fest, you’ll get the reference) M.O.D.O.K. and Galactus. However the biggest detail revealed is when in 2025 will the game be launched. It seems the first day of the last month of 2025 is when gamers will be able to go on this galactic brawl!

MARVEL Cosmic Invasion will save the day on PC, Switch, the Xbox and PlayStation platforms on December 1st, 2025.

MARVEL Cosmic Invasion – Invincible Iron Man, Phoenix screens:

MARVEL Cosmic Invasion | Release Date Trailer



MARVEL Cosmic Invasion | Release Date Trailer

Watch this video on YouTube