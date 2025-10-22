Acclaim and Katanaut are looking to offer one fan a very nice treat this Halloween!

Acclaimed returned to the gaming scene this past September by announcing several titles at their PlayAcclaim Showcase, but not before shadow dropping their first title Voidmaw’s Katanaut onto PC. A little over a month after release this action packed roguelite has been certified as Steam Deck compatible, meaning if you own Valve’s portable PC handheld you can enjoy a run of Katanaut wherever you want.

To celebrate this momentous milestone Acclaim and Voidmaw is going to make sure someone’s trick or treat bag/bucket/receptacle will be stuffed with a 512gb Steam Deck OLED unit! The Hack-O-Lantern contest will ask gamers to get into the spirit of the spooky season and carve their very own Acclaim themed pumpkin. Those with no artistic talent or can’t afford the gourd, you won’t be left out…you will just have access to a lot less entries on the contest’s gleam page…so get your best carving knife (keep the katana in the sheath…unless you’re truly a master) and earn those 50 entries with your stylistic mutilation of the Cucurbita pepo.

Regardless if you earn yourself a steam deck on the stroke of midnight on All Hallow’s Eve, Voidmaw’s Katanaut is available at 20% off as part of the Difficult Games Bash.

Katanaut is available now on PC.