Fear the Spotlight celebrates its 1st Anniversary by going free on Epic Games Store as well as other initiatives

A year ago Blumhouse Games and Cozy Pal Games introduced the world to Vivian and Amy, two friends who tempted fate by performing a seance at a local high school with the dark secret in the publisher’s first title, Fear the Spotlight. The reception to the title was positive and the game even earned praise from GLAAD.

A year later, Blumhouse Games is celebrating the first releases’ first anniversary with a couple of announcements related to the game. The first is the game will be getting a physical edition thanks to the folks at iam8bit. PlayStation 5 owners will be able to pick up a copy of the title for $24.99 and it will include a 12” x 18” foldout poster as well as an O-Sleeve featuring the girls in the foreground and an ominous looking figure in the background. The game will ship in Q1 2026.

The second announcement is the reveal of a crowdfunding project for the creation of a graphic novel featuring the girls. This book will be penned by Patricia Villeto (Sonic Prime, Tigton, Ben 10) and illustrated by Claudia Leonardi (The Life Is Strange graphic novels series) and the project is expected to launch in early 2026. You can visit the project’s pre-launch page and sign up to be notified of its launch.

This final announcement is for those who have been intrigued by the title, but have not pulled the trigger on grabbing it. Well if you are a PC gamer, you will be able to experience all that Fear the Spotlight has to offer as it will be available as Epic Games Store’s free game starting tomorrow on October 23rd. All you will need to do is create an Epic account, sign into the store and claim it before the offer expires, then you’ll own it forever no questions asked.

Fear the Spotlight is available now on PC, Switch, the Xbox and PlayStation platforms.

Fear the Spotlight PlayStation 5 Launch Trailer



Watch this video on YouTube