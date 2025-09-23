Celebrate 25 years of Agent 47 with a brand new physical edition of Hitman: World of Assassination

Forty two might be the meaning of life to some folks, but for 25 years its slightly larger neighbor has been synonymous with the follically challenged super assassin. We met 47 in 2000’s Hitman: Codename 47 and players have been either masterfully executing or hilariously botching his contracts for the ICA. 2016 saw the franchise go into an episodic and open world format and we saw 3 titles which eventually became the “World of Assassination” branding. Celebrating 25 years, IO Interactive is offering PlayStation 5 fans a special physical edition of this title at a pretty enticing price.

HITMAN World of Assassination – Anniversary Box will feature a physical copy of the PS5 version of the game with a 3D Shadowbox featuring Agent 47 sitting calmly holding what looks like his iconic silverballer with a silencer…perhaps just waiting for his prey. The package also features a lenticular card showcasing how the Agent has looked across his 25 years of existence and a card featuring a download code for four of the celebrity Elusive Targets packs (Sean Bean, Dimitri Vegas, Jean Claude Van Damme, Mads Mikelson…alas Conor McGregor remains permanently elusive.). Priced at $49.99, the title which possibly helped IO Interactive score the James Bond IP in their upcoming release 007 First Light.

Hitman World of Assassination – Anniversary Box is available for pre-order at select retailers and will be released on October 17th. Otherwise the game is currently available on PC, Switch 2, iOS, the Xbox and PlayStation platforms.

