Death Adder is the next SEGA big bad announced to take on Joe Musashi in SHINOBI: Art of Vengeance’s Villain Stage DLC

Shinobi: Art of Vengeance has shown a new generation of gamers how potent Oboro Ninjutsu really is. A perfect melding of modern and classic gameplay, the title has received generably favorable reception from critics and players at large. However the praise isn’t making Lizardcube rest on their laurels…in fact the French developer has been working on something for players to take on after they’ve mastered the base game.

After defeating Lord Ruse, Joe Musashi will have the opportunity to take on three legendary SEGA villains. The Villain Stage DLC which is set to release in early 2026 already revealed that Dr. Eggman and his mechanical creations will be the first to take on the ninja master. SEGA has now revealed the second antagonist looking to tussle is none other than Golden Axe’s Death Adder.

The would be conqueror and his ill-gotten axe is shown in a new key art showing that he still doesn’t have much need for clothes and he’s still rocking the horned helmet which obscures his visage. Lizardcube has been quite diligent in hiding easter eggs in the base game’s stages so I know I’ll be monitoring these villains stages to see what references will be dropped. Now the question remains…who will be the 3rd classic SEGA villain who will cross blades with the protagonist of the Shinobi franchise?

Shinobi: Art of Vengeance is available now on PC, the Switch, Xbox and PlayStation franchise and the SEGA Villains stage DLC will be releasing early in 2026.