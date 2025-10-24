Get your Tetris party started on Amazon Luna with Tetris Effect: Connected Party Edition

“Let’s hope onto Amazon Luna to get this party started” isn’t exactly a phrase I’ve ever uttered…but with Enhance’s newest release on Amazon’s game streaming service I might have to add that to my repertoire.

That’s right, if you like making lines during social situations (Doing lines is a completely separate thing…) then you and 3 other people can experience a variety of multiplayer game modes from the acclaimed Tetris Effect: Connected, including Mystery Battle, a mode exclusive to Luna.

If you don’t have 4 controllers don’t sweat it as Party Edition allows for your smartphone to be used as a controller in two setups (touch and swipe or virtual analog and buttons).

The game is available for free as long as you are an Amazon Prime or Luna Premium member and out of morbid curiosity as well as being a fan of dropping blocks, I actually went through the rigmarole to check out this title. I was surprised at how easy it was to set up and play…granted I think I might hook up an actual controller, but I genuinely can see myself busting this title up at social gatherings…mostly to flex my tetris playing skills.

Tetris Effect: Connected Party Edition can be played via this link here.

Tetris Effect: Connected Party Edition screens:

