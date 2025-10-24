Fallout Day 2025 brings Fallout news to the Fallout faithful!

MAR10, N7, video game companies are slowly picking off days to claim as their own and it seems Bethesda has declared October 23rd, Fallout Day (It’s the day when the bombs dropped in 2077 thus creating the universal that we know and love.). In its second annual showcase the team prepared skits, vignettes and of course announcements. However if you don’t care for jaunts down memory lane, stilted comedy and just want to know what’s coming well here’s a breakdown! Although how are you gonna turn down an opportunity to see hogmeat in action…look at that piggy go!

First Fallout 4 is celebrating its 10th anniversary, and to commemorate this milestone Bethesda is offering Fallout 4: Anniversary Edition which will come with the base game, all its addons and 150 pieces of Creation Club Content. In light of this news, the company also revealed that Creations will be coming to Fallout 4 meaning you’ll have more UGC content to play with in the Commonwealth. Fallout 4 Anniversary Edition will be coming out on November 10th, and Nintendo players can finally experience the irradiated Massachusetts when the game comes to the Switch 2 sometime in 2026.

Another Fallout title is celebrating a big milestone and it’s Obsidian Entertainment’s Fallout: New Vegas, a title which is always in contention when discussions of the “Best Fallout title” are to be had. To celebrate Bethesda is releasing a very special edition of the game exclusively on the Bethesda Gear Store. Fallout: Vegas 15th Anniversary bundle will include the base game on PC, all its DLC, a statue of Victor the Securitron, Doc Mitchell’s Evaluation cards, a Vault Boy Enamel Pin, patches for both the Mojave Express and NCR Recon. Sadly no Platinum chip this time.

Fallout Shelter is also going to be 10 years old, but alas it seems like only the mainline games are getting big celebratory packages. However the mobile title isn’t going to be neglected as “Seasons” will be coming to the vault management sim. Seasons will bring special limited time vaults which you’ll have to manage and solve their issues. Complete the challenges in time to earn handsome rewards which you can take back to your own vault. While there is no release date for Seasons, Bethesda promised that it will be coming “soon”.

Looks like Appalachian vault dwellers might be spending more time in the remains of the Buckeye state! The next big update for Fallout 76, Burning Springs (so they’re going to Cleveland?) will take the adventurous few into the realm of the Rust King. Those looking for more honest work can sign up to do some bounty hunting where they’ll be reporting into a familiar face…The Ghoul from the Fallout TV Show (Featuring voice work from Walter Goggins himself!). This update will on December 2nd and Current Gen console players can finally throw off the shackles of the last gen versions of Fallout 76 as native versions of the game will be coming to the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.

So if you’re a Fallout fan you’ve got plenty to look forward to, whether it be the next season of the TV show on Prime Video set to begin airing on December 17th or content for games you’ve been playing or can revisit.

Fallout Day Broadcast 2025



Fallout Day Broadcast 2025

Watch this video on YouTube

Fallout 4: Anniversary Edition – Reveal Trailer



Fallout 4: Anniversary Edition - Reveal Trailer

Watch this video on YouTube

Fallout 76: Burning Springs Trailer



Fallout 76: Burning Springs Trailer

Watch this video on YouTube