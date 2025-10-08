EVO France to make its debut this weekend with competitors hailing from over 90 countries!

Look EVO Las Vegas is the Super Bowl of the FGC, but it would be nice to see high level play in a city that isn’t always blazing hot. So when EVO announced its expansion plans it was a pleasant surprise to see a European presence in town that isn’t one of the obvious “big cities”. EVO France is set to take place this weekend October 10th to the 12th in Nice, France. To be honest, given some of the scenic views the town has to offer, I think if I was going I’d have a hard time staying at the Palais des Expositions de Nice.

However for those who are attending in an attempt to make history as the first group of EVO France champions, they will be competing in seven titles, Street Fighter 6, Tekken 8, Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves, Guilty Gear -Strive-, Granblue Fantasy Versus Rising, and Hunter × Hunter: Nen × Impact.

With the lead up to the event, event organizers also revealed some stats regarding the competitors who will be fighting it out this coming weekend. French players dominate with 1948 registrants with the UK in a distant second with 584 players. This interesting mix might be able to showcase players that have not made themselves internationally known due to the fact that travel costs often hinders a player’s ability to compete. That said it won’t be a showcase of unknowns as we still have prominent players such as Daigo Umehara, Tokido, Punk, Knee, Arslan Ash, Lord Knight, and Bonchan set to compete. It will be interesting to see if we see some new names making it to the podium.

EVO France is set to emanate from the Palais des Expositions de Nice in Nice, France from October 10th to the 12th. For those who watch the catch the action from the comfort of their own home can tune in to the EVO YouTube and Twitch Channels.