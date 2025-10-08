Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 reaches 5 million units sold and reveals free DLC incoming

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 wowed players around the world with its captivating story and engaging combat less than six months ago when it arrived on PC and consoles in late April. Since then the game’s fandom has been expressing their fandom through art, video, music and plenty of cosplay (so many baguettes have been needlessly sacrificed as a costume accessory…sacre bleu!).

It seems that this burgeoning community will not stop growing as Sandfall Interactive and their publisher Kepler Interactive has revealed the title has now sold over 5 million copies worldwide! Quite the impressive milestone for the Montpellier, France based studio’s very first effort.

Not looking to rest on their laurels and hoping to thank those who supported them since release, the studio has revealed that the game will be receiving a new update which will bring players to a new location where challenging new boss fights await. Along with new costumes, localization options as well as some “surprises”. Creative director Guillaume Broche issued a comment where he states “The response to our game has been nothing short of incredible,” and “We hope the update we’re working on will act as a ‘thank you’ to those fans for their support – please be patient while our team work hard on bringing you something worth the wait.”

This unnamed “thank you” update does not have a release window yet, but it has been confirmed that it will be available for free. For those who want to be kept up to date regarding this new content should follow the game’s social channels for the latest news.

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is available now on PC, Xbox Series X|S and the PlayStation 5.

