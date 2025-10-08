Start your descent as Let It Die: Inferno will make its playable debut at the next Steam Next Fest

I’ve spent way too much time climbing the Tower of Barbs and even did a short stint fighting for my life on the devious and deadly TV show Death Jamboree, so I guess I’m pretty invested in any title developed by SUPERTRICK Games. When the company revealed its newest title Let It Die: Inferno I knew I would have to carve out a portion of my day as part of my daily gaming schedule. Fans who attended the 2025 Tokyo Game Show were able to experience the title first hand, but it seems like those who didn’t quite make it to Tokyo won’t have to wait that much longer to see how different it is to go down instead of up.

That’s because the title will have a demo available as part of the upcoming Steam Next Fest set to run from October 13th to the 20th. To commemorate this announcement, the team released a new trailer as well as a new developer diary which details what you can expect from this demo which will vastly differ from the demo that was available at TGS. In fact expect to take on other human players as you all vie for the Eye of the Reaper. Good Luck Senpais, I’m rooting for you!

The Let it Die: Inferno Steam Next Fest Demo will be available from October 13th through the 20th. After that you’ll have to wait ’til December 3rd to fully experience Let it Die: Inferno when it descends onto PC, and the PlayStation 5.

“LET IT DIE: INFERNO” Steam Next Fest: October 2025 Edition Trailer



DEV DIARY #13



