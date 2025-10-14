Nicktoons & The Dice of Destiny review for PC, PS5, Xbox Series X, Nintendo Switch

Platform: PC

Also on: Nintendo Switch, PS5, Xbox Series X

Publisher: GameMill Entertainment

Developer: Petit Fabrik/Fair Play Labs

Medium: Digital/Disc/Cartridge

Players: 1-4

Online: No

ESRB: E10+

I feel like Nicktoons & The Dice of Destiny is meant for a very, very specific target audience: you need to a) have been a big fan of Nicktoons about 15-20 years ago, b) have grown up and become a huge fan of Diablo and other similar ARPGs, and c) now have kids of your own that you’re trying to make into fans of both Diablo and Spongebob, TMNT, and other cartoons from that very specific point in time.

Seeing as literally none of those things apply to me, you can probably guess how I feel about it. And if you can’t: incredibly indifferent.

To be sure, I can see that if you have any kind of nostalgia for Nicktoons, you’re likely to love Nicktoons & The Dice of Destiny just because of its cast of characters and the fact they all come with voice actors. You have nine playable characters to choose from – SpongeBob Squarepants, Leonardo, Katara, Timmy Turner, Sandy Cheeks, Susie Carmichael, Danny Phantom, Jenny Wakeman, and Jimmy Neutron, in case you were wondering – who interact quite a bit during cutscenes, and based on Steam reviews it sounds like the tone of the game matches the tone of the original cartoons pretty well. So if your formative years were shaped by any of those shows, you’ll probably want to at least check this game out.

Unfortunately, without that hit of nostalgia, all you’re left with here is a pretty generic action RPG. You spend most of the levels running around smashing debris and fighting off groups of enemies, and as much as I usually like both of those things, it starts feeling repetitive very quickly here. Occasionally you’ll come across challenges to mix things up a little – but not too much, because the challenges aren’t very hard, and generally consist of more of the same repetitive combat.

In fairness, it should be noted that Nicktoons & The Dice of Destiny was created by GameMill, whose track record is kind of a mixed bag, to put it mildly. On the one hand, they’ve made solidly unspectacular games like the Nickelodeon Kart Racers series and Dreamworks Trolls Remix Rescue – but those are balanced by games like The Walking Dead: Destinies and Skull Island: Rise of Kong, the latter of which is possibly one of the worst games ever made. So for Nicktoons & The Dice of Destiny to be…fine, is actually a decent outcome, all things considered.

But there’s a huge gap between “This game is fine” and “You should buy this game.” As noted up top, I could see someone loving Nicktoons & The Dice of Destiny if they’re a very specific kind of person – but if you’re not, there’s no real reason to seek it out.

GameMill Entertainment provided us with a Nicktoons & The Dice of Destiny Nintendo Switch code for review purposes.

Grade: 6.5