Strap in for the official Battlefield 6 live-action launch trailer

Paul Bryant01 mins

You know that shit’s getting real and a release date is quickly approaching when a publisher rolls out a live-action launch trailer. Case in point, EA has released the newest trailer for Battlefield 6 which is almost 2 minutes of amusing, explosive live-action footage.

The game’s big launch is only about a week and a half away, so buckle up and prep for the latest and greatest mainline Battlefield release.

Battlefield 6: Official Launch Live Action Trailer:

Battlefield 6: Official Launch Live Action Trailer

Heart-pounding action. High-intensity combat. Destruction like you have never seen it before.

Our Hero squad goes head to head with the Pax Armata threat as they storm a war torn New York City on the brink of collapse.

This is all-out warfare. This is Battlefield 6. Deployment begins October 10.

Battlefield 6 - Sony PlayStation 5

Price: $69.00

1 used & new available from $69.00


Purchase on Amazon