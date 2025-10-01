One Piece and Digimon leads Toei Animation’s efforts at New York Comic Con 2025

You might’ve been seeing the Straw Hat Pirates’ jolly roger flying recently and thankfully when it flies in New York in a week it will be under less trying times. That’s because Toei Animation, the studio which creates and airs the long running One Piece animated show, will be present and bringing another major franchise, Digimon to New York Comic Con.

During the 4 day event, fans walking onto the show floor will be able to witness the Monkey D Luffy in his Gear 5 form hovering over the company’s booth (#2403). Once in the booth attendees can check out and purchase the One Piece card game as well as toys and collectibles at pop up shops situated at the sides of the booth. The Digi-faithful can also complete a survey and obtain a ticket to attend a signing with Megumi Han, who will be starring in the upcoming Digimon Beatbreak as Gekkomon.

As far as programming related to Toei Animation, the company will be hosting two panels. One on Friday Afternoon and one on Sunday Afternoon. The Friday panel will be focused on One Piece and will discuss the show’s current arc, Egghead and its next arc Elbaf. Panelists will include series producer Ryuta Koike, director Wataru Matsumi and voice actors Ian Sinclair (Brook) and Madeleine Morris (Lilith Punk-02). Those attending the panel will receive a Monkey D. Luffy (CS 2024 Participation) – ONE PIECE Card Game Promo Card. The Sunday panel will be a Q&A revolving Digimon Beatbreak. Producer Hiroyuki Sakurada and actor Megumi Han will discuss the show as well as answer some questions regarding this upcoming series. Attendees will receive a Digimon Beatbreak poster and 5 lucky attendees will be able to attend an autograph session with Ms. Han.

So even after the convention is over, the Straw Hats will be sticking around in New York for a bit as the crew will be teaming with the folks at Mercer Labs (10/9 to 11/30) for an exhibition which promises to immerse attendees into the world of One Piece like they’ve never been before.

The 2025 New York Comic Con takes place October 9-12 at the Jacob Javits Convention Center. More details are available at: https://www.newyorkcomiccon.com.