Could we learn what’s next for Metaphor: ReFantazio as ATLUS announces a 1st Anniversary Livestream

Metaphor: ReFantazio was quite the success for ATLUS and the team at Studio Zero. Since its release on October 11th 2024, the title earned the distinction of being the company’s fastest selling title, moving over 1 million units on day one, earning critical acclaim across the world and winning several awards at The Game Awards as well as the Grand Award from the Japan Game Awards.

Well to celebrate this 1st anniversary, ATLUS has revealed that the company will be hosting a “One-Year Anniversary Livestream” on October 10th 9pm PST/October 11th 12am EST. The only hint we’ve received in regards to the content of the livestream is that it will feature a “special message”.

This livestream coincides with an in-person event set to take place at Round1 Bowling & Arcade Burbank Town Center. Attendees are encouraged to come in cosplay (but keep the props at home…) and they can expect to receive special gifts, witness a presentation as well as meet members of the voice cast. Sadly tickets for the event have been completely claimed, so hopefully the publisher will release some sort of news of the event as I certainly want to know what this special gift is.

However, fans of Metaphor: ReFantazio can catch the special live stream or the VOD via the ATLUS West YouTube Channel or the game’s Steam Store Page (cause that’s where I catch all my livestreams…).

Metaphor: ReFantazio is available now on PC, Xbox Series X|S and the PlayStation platform.

