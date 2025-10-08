Cook steak the way Chie Satonaka likes it, as Persona: The Official Cookbook hits shelves today!

Here’s a “hot take”, cookbooks based on pop culture properties are strange…why would I want to imbibe food where quality of life is low. I don’t think Pandoran cuisine would be palatable and wouldn’t cuisine in the Halo universe just consist of military rations? However, given the setting of ATLUS’ Persona games is somewhat parallel to ours and I’m a big weeb, I wouldn’t mind dining on what the S.E.E.S, Investigation Team and the Phantom Thieves would be dining on.

Well, Persona: The Official Cookbook by Jarrett Melendez promises to give you insights on the various dishes that are served across the franchise. The fifty five recipes included within its pages consist of such delights such as the Cosmic Tower Burger, Rainy Day Mega Beef Bowl, Master Curry and even questionable ones such as Mystery Food X (Guys, Yukiko and Chie tried their best, ok!). So if you’ve ever wanted to dine on the meals served at locales such as Hagakure, Junes, Cafe LeBlanc, you owe it to yourself to pick this book up…hopefully you’re a cook or know someone who knows their way around the kitchen.

This 144 page tome is available digitally and physically at retailers such as Amazon, Barnes and Noble, Walmart and other retailers where cookbooks are sold.

Persona The Official Cookbook