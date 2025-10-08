Add some spice to your 2XKO avatar as Chipotle teams with Riot Games for a special DLC bundle

Chipotle certainly has been trying and successfully endearing themselves to the Fighting Game Community with their sponsorship of EVO Las Vegas for the last three years and it seems they’re not done as they’ve debuted another collaboration tied to fighting games.

With the launch of Riot Games’ 2XKO, the Colorado-born fast casual chain is offering their diners a unique cosmetic pack when ordering via their app or their website. The code “LETSDUO” will earn the purchaser the “Chipotle Challenger Bundle” which will let your in game avatar a a full outfit with the company’s Chipotle Pepper logo emblazoned on each article of clothing as well as a “Bur-Rito Pls” sticker which riffs off of League of Legends meme Rito Pls.

2XKO, Riot’s foray into the fighting game genre whose development by pillars of the FGC, the Cannon Brothers (founders of EVO, creator of GGPO(Tom)). Featuring characters from the company’s ultra popular League of Legends, 2XKO is a free to play 2v2 tag fighter whose monetization will come from optional purchases of in-game cosmetics. The title has been in development since 2019 and saw a series of closed betas this year, culminating with an early access launch on October 7th, 2025.

This Challenger bundle is not the first time these two brands crossed paths, in fact at this year’s EVO Las Vegas 2025, Chipotle hosted 2XKO tournaments, DEV Q&A and giveaways at their Chipotle Community Lounge situated on the show floor.

As someone who’s been jonesing to try the chain’s returning carne asada looks like I have even more of a reason to order via their app, also I better not slack cause there’s only 40,000 codes available for this promotion!

2XKO is available now as an Early Access title on PC via the Riot Launcher.