This year’s New York Comic Con was held from October 9th – 12th at the Javits Center in New York City and was attended by some 250,000 people over the 4 days. Having that many people across the entirety of the show means that there were some exceptional cosplayers on site showing off their incredible talents and creations.

Here is but a sampling of the amazing cosplayers who attended this year’s big event. Make sure to check out out NYCC 2025 Show Floor Gallery here as well!

New York Comic Con 2025: Cosplay Gallery