Nintendo eShop Update – Little Nightmares III, Yooka-Replaylee, Absolum, Disgaea 7 Complete

There’s a jam-packed, and well-rounded selection of new Nintendo eShop titles launching for Nintendo Switch platforms today and/or soon, including the Little Nightmares III, Yooka-Replaylee, Absolum, Disgaea 7 Complete, Barbie Horse Trails, and many others. Also going live for Nintendo Switch Online members are SNES classics including Mario & Wario, BUBSY in Claws Encounters of the Furred Kind and FATAL FURY SPECIAL.

As usual, there are sales and deals happening as well, which is always located over here: www.nintendo.com/store/sales-and-deals

See the full list below, and also check out Nintendo’s updated Game Store list, here.