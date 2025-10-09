Nintendo eShop Update – Little Nightmares III, Yooka-Replaylee, Absolum, Disgaea 7 Complete

There’s a jam-packed, and well-rounded selection of new Nintendo eShop titles launching for Nintendo Switch platforms today and/or soon, including the Little Nightmares III, Yooka-Replaylee, Absolum, Disgaea 7 Complete, Barbie Horse Trails, and many others. Also going live for Nintendo Switch Online members are SNES classics including Mario & Wario, BUBSY in Claws Encounters of the Furred Kind and FATAL FURY SPECIAL.
As usual, there are sales and deals happening as well
See the full list below, and also check out Nintendo’s updated Game Store list, here.
This week’s Nintendo Download includes the following content:
- Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2:
- Little Nightmares III – Play as two young friends, lost in a frightening world. Low and Alone are trapped in the Spiral and must search for a way out in this solo and co-op1 atmospheric platformer set in a nightmarish world. You might find yourself playing a terrifying game of hide and seek with Monster Baby, struggling to avoid swarms of voracious Candy Weevils, or dodging heavy feet while running along the rain-soaked promenade of a filthy funfair. You’ll need to be ready to run, hide or even defend yourself at a moment’s notice to stay in one piece. Will you escape from this unending nightmare? Little Nightmares III is available Oct. 10 on the Nintendo Switch 2 and Nintendo Switch systems.
- Yooka-Replaylee – New remixed challenges and old favorites await in Yooka-Replaylee, the definitive remastered and enhanced version of the 3D indie platforming collect-a-thon, Yooka-Laylee. Explore the huge, beautiful open worlds as the lovable buddy-duo Yooka and Laylee once more, with a new map, a shiny new currency and tons of customization options. This buddy duo has never moved, looked or sounded better! Yooka-Replaylee is available now on Nintendo Switch 2.
- Super Nintendo Entertainment System – Nintendo Classics:
- Mario & Wario – Action puzzles abound in this game previously only available in Japan for the Super Famicom system. Wario has dropped a bucket on poor Mario’s head, and now he can’t see! It’s up to you to lead Mario safely to Luigi, using the forest fairy’s magic wand to create platforms, change the direction Mario walks and defeat enemies. You can connect a compatible USB mouse (sold separately) to play the game on Nintendo Switch, or use the Joy-Con 2 controller like a mouse if you’re playing on Nintendo Switch 2. You can clear a total of 100 screens full of unique challenges using simple controls – just move the mouse to move the fairy and click the left button once to perform actions! Mario & Wario is available today for Nintendo Switch Online members.
- BUBSY in Claws Encounters of the Furred Kind – Bubsy the bobcat is on the prowl to recover his stolen yarn! Play as the furr-ocious feline himself in this action title released for the Super Nintendo Entertainment System in 1993. Bubsy’s grand adventure begins when his precious yarn is stolen by a race of yarn-obsessed aliens, the Woolies. Gallivant across 16 total stages, each containing an average of 300 screens, packed with wacky enemies and kooky mechanics. Dash through every nook and cranny of these vast stages as you search for yarn balls scattered throughout and make for the goal. BUBSY in Claws Encounters of the Furred Kind is available today for Nintendo Switch Online members.
- FATAL FURY SPECIAL – Pit 15 different fighters against each other! This fighting game, released for the Super NES console in 1995, includes the original eight characters from FATAL FURY 2, as well as three additional characters (Billy Kane, Axel Hawk and Laurence Blood) and an additonal boss (Wolfgang Krauser). Plus, three characters from the original FATAL FURY (Tung Fu Rue, Duck King and Geese Howard) have returned to the fight. By building on the appeal from the previous game with its two-line battles, special moves and powerful finishers, on top of further improving the series’ formula, this game is truly worthy of the title “SPECIAL.” And if you can meet certain special conditions, Ryo Sakazaki from the ART OF FIGHTING series will make a special guest appearance, which is noteworthy in itself! FATAL FURY SPECIAL is available today for Nintendo Switch Online members.
Pre-orders:
- Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment – Step onto the battlefield and take on hordes of enemies across Ancient Hyrule as you experience the canon story of Demon King Ganondorf’s invasion. Not only will you fight alongside heroes like Princess Zelda, Mineru and King Rauru – you’ll run into more new and familiar faces along the way! In the story, you’ll cross paths with the Sages of legend, including: Agraston, the worldly chief of the Gorons, Qia, the courageous Zora queen, and Raphica, a quick-witted leader of the Rito. You’ll also meet characters like Ardi, a compassionate leader who is bound by Gerudo law to serve Ganondorf; and Lenalia, Princess Zelda’s lady-in-waiting and one of Rauru’s most trusted attendants. Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment launches on Nov. 6 for Nintendo Switch 2. Pre-order is available now on Nintendo eShop.
Nintendo Music:
- Some Classic Sheet Music – Prepare to turn the page, as the original GameCube AND the Nintendo Switch remake soundtracks for the Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door game are available now on Nintendo Music2, the smart-device app for Nintendo soundtracks! Unfold this classic soundtrack including “Greetings from the Mushroom Kingdom,” “Rogueport,” “Battle – Chapter 1” and more. For more info, visit: https://www.nintendo.com/us/switch/online/nintendo-switch-online/nintendo-music/.
Activities:
- No Tricks, All Treats – Get into the ghoulish spirit with No Tricks, All Treats from now until Oct. 31! From cozy delights to howling frights, celebrate the season with a haul of Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2 games, in-game events and more. Whether you want to squad up and slay with KPop Demon Hunters in Fortnite’s Demon Rush, return to Beast’s castle in Disney Dreamlight Valley, get into the spooky spirit with family-friendly games, or delve into blood-curdling fun with horror games, there’s something for everyone!
Nintendo eShop sales on Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2:
Also new this week on Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch 2:
- Arcade Archives 2 GEE BEE
- Disgaea 7 Complete – Available Oct. 10
Also new this week on Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch:
- Absolum
- And Then There Was No Light
- Arcade Archives GEE BEE
- AxoBubble
- BALL x PIT – Available Oct. 15
- Barbie Horse Trails – Available Oct. 10
- Battle Puzzle 2048 – Wicked Witches
- Bike Runner – Available Oct. 10
- Bye Sweet Carole
- Cats and Seek : Kyoto
- Color Breakers 2
- Colorizing: Collection 1
- Cross Pix 4
- EGGCONSOLE Hajya No Fuuin PC-8801
- Evo Pop – Available Oct. 11
- Find the Difference: Spot it
- FLOWER SPINNER PUZZLE
- FORMULA AUTO SPORT RACING
- Infernitos: Fiery Dishes – Available Oct. 15
- Just Place Brain Training One Shot
- Kotenok – Available Oct. 15
- LAPIN
- Lost Eidolons: Veil of the Witch
- Meganoid: Chronicles
- Neffy –Moonlight Labyrinth X–
- Next of Kin: Fidelity – Available Oct. 10
- Nora: In Search of Hidden Ingredients
- Object Factory
- Rise Eterna 2
- ROPOKO for Nintendo Switch
- RPS Hunger
- Scurge: Hive – Available Oct. 10
- Snoopy & The Great Mystery Club – Available Oct. 10
- Spindle – Available Oct. 13
- Survival Zombie
- Tameshi
- We Were Here Together
- Ys vs. Trails in the Sky: Alternative Saga – Available Oct. 10