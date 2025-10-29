Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora – From The Ashes expansion gets a gameplay teaser trailer

From The Ashes, the full-featured expansion due to be released for Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora to coincide with the next Avatar movie (Avatar: Fire and Ash) release, is coming along nicely, and Ubisoft seems excited to show it off before the December 19th release. But right now only in a teaser trailer form, with a full walkthrough video happening on November 20th. So you’ll have to check back in a few weeks for that deeper dive.

Anyway, the expansion will open up a whole adventure in the new Western Frontier, which also comes with some significant changes including third-person gameplay, a reworked combat system, updated banshee mechanics, customizations and more. So for existing players or those still interested, there’s a lot of content and updates on the way.

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora – From The Ashes requires the base game, and the DLC by itself will set players back $24.99. Of course those who picked up the Season Pass, Complete Edition ($59.99) or the From the Ashes Edition ($39.99) will get the new content as well.

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora – From the Ashes screens:

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora – From the Ashes: Gameplay Teaser:



Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora – From the Ashes: Gameplay Teaser

