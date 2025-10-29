Ball on asphalt once again as NBA The Run comes out in 2026

Looks like the NBA could use some positive PR these days and I think this announcement from Play by Play Studios might be the silver lining that Adam Silver is waiting for. NBA The Run is an upcoming 3v3 featuring real NBA stars such as Giannis Antetokounmpo, Lamelo Ball, Stephen Curry, Luka Dončić, Anthony Edwards, and Cooper Flagg. Players will be able to play in recreations of famous street ball courts such as Venice Beach and The Tenement in Taguig, Philippines (Here’s hoping Rucker Park and the Cage makes the cut).

For those who were alive when NBA Streets ruled the Streetball games, the team is even bringing back Bobbito Garcia (announcer of NBA Street V2) to do the announcing for this title!

NBA The Run is set to release on PC, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5 in 2026.

NBA The Run screens:

NBA THE RUN | Official Teaser Trailer



