Nintendo eShop Update: Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection, Two Point Museum

This week’s eShop update is a great one if you’re a fan of new chances to play old games: the Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection brings together 23 of the iconic fighting game series’ earliest titles in one handy package, while DRAGON QUEST I & II HD-2D Remake gives us a chance to return to the games that started that series.
There are also plenty of other new games this week, including Two Point Museum, Detective Dotson, and lots more, so see the full list below, and also check out Nintendo’s updated Game Store list, here.
This week’s Nintendo Download includes the following content:
- Pre-orders:
- Resident Evil Requiem – Confront fear like you’ve never experienced in the ninth entry in the chilling Resident Evil series. Return to a ruined, abandoned Raccoon City in a thrilling survival horror experience that features the series’ trademark combat, investigations, puzzles and resource management. Freely choose between first and third-person views to face the terror in a way that suits your playstyle. Resident Evil Requiem launches for the Nintendo Switch 2 system on Feb. 27. On the same day, Resident Evil 7: Biohazard and Resident Evil Village – the seventh and eighth entries in the series – will also be available as Nintendo Switch 2 titles. Pre-order is available now in Nintendo eShop. Also launching Feb. 27 is the Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller Resident Evil Requiem Edition, featuring a gunmetal-black visual design with in-world newspaper articles that capture the dark and immersive atmosphere of the game. Pre-orders coming soon!
- Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2:
- Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection – Experience the origins of the Mortal Kombat franchise with this library of classic games from the ’90s and 2000s, including arcade, console and handheld versions. Unlock hidden secrets at the touch of a button, engage in online1 play battles enhanced by rollback netcode, and play with friends via GameShare2. Also included is an interactive documentary chronicling the series’ history, featuring rare concept art, archival video footage and exclusive interviews. Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection launches on Nintendo Switch 2 and Nintendo Switch today.
- DRAGON QUEST I & II HD-2D Remake – Dive into a stunning reimagination of the first two legendary adventures in the DRAGON QUEST series’ Erdick trilogy, brought together in one package. Enjoy the traditional turn-based battles the series is known for, slay the many menacing monsters, and even explore the ocean depths in DRAGON QUEST II. A wide world full of encounters awaits! DRAGON QUEST I & II HD-2D Remake is available for Nintendo Switch 2 and Nintendo Switch today.
- Two Point Museum – Curate and design the museum of your dreams in this humor-packed management sim filled with extraordinary exhibits – like prehistoric halls, dazzling aquariums, and even haunted mansions and space galleries. Two Point Museum is available on Nintendo Switch 2 now!
- Nintendo GameCube – Nintendo Classics:
- Luigi’s Mansion – Are you ready to host some ghosts? The Luigi’s Mansion game is available today for Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack members on Nintendo Switch 2! One day, Luigi receives the unexpected news that he’s won a huge mansion. While searching the haunt for Mario, who should have arrived first, Luigi is attacked by a ghost! Luckily for Luigi, he’s saved from danger by Professor E. Gadd, who has the perfect tools to help. Armed with the Poltergust 3000 and a Game Boy Horror, Luigi must explore the frightening mansion to find his missing brother. With Luigi’s Mansion joining Nintendo Classics, all three games in the series can now be played on Nintendo Switch 2, including Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD and Luigi’s Mansion 3!
- Digital Spotlight:
- A Screaming Good Time – Is that a haunting voice in your ear, or is it just the whisper of the wind? Halloween is just around the corner, so why not sit down for a spell and enjoy some frights and delights with Nintendo? Check in on your fellow islanders in the Animal Crossing: New Horizons game, where you can trick-or-treat the night away with the Czar of Halloween: Jack! Looking for something more magical? Battle beyond the Underworld in Hades II as the immortal Princess of the Underworld using dark sorcery to take on the Titan of Time. Or, you can jump into DELTARUNE and explore the mysterious Dark World alongside an endearing cast of characters! Be the Witch or Wizard you want to be in Hogwarts Legacy – will you be able to avoid the call of the Dark Arts? No matter what you pick up, you’re in for a treat!
Nintendo Music:
- Even More Mushroom Medleys – Celebrate one year of Nintendo Music3 with the latest addition to the digital library: the New Super Mario Bros. soundtrack! Reminisce with tracks from this Nintendo DS title including “World 1,” “Ghost House Theme” and more. For more info, visit: https://www.nintendo.com/us/switch/online/nintendo-switch-online/nintendo-music/.
- Tunes for Top Speed – Gear up for the Kirby Air Riders launch on Nov. 20 with eleven more tracks from the game – available now on Nintendo Music! Prepare yourself for fast-paced vehicular action with tracks like “Airtopia Ruins,” “Crystalline Fissure,” and “Legendary Air Ride Machine.”
Activities:
- Donkey Kong Bananza: DK Island + Emerald Rush DLC Event – Chip Fever – The first monthly limited-time event for the Donkey Kong Bananza game’s DK Island + Emerald Rush paid DLC4 is here! During the Chip Fever event, you’ll smash your way through DK Island for a chance to collect statues of Enguarde and Kong Bananza. Grab your hard hat and get to work – this event ends on Nov. 3 at 11:59 p.m. PT.
- Nintendo SAN FRANCISCO My Nintendo Holiday Sweepstakes – Enter the Nintendo SAN FRANCISCO My Nintendo Holiday Sweepstakes5 for a chance to win a festive family trip to San Francisco – complete with a personal tour of Nintendo SAN FRANCISCO! This sweepstakes ends on Nov. 18 at 11 p.m. PT. Must be a U.S. resident aged 18 or older to enter. For more information, visit https://my.nintendo.com/rewards/f7f0cff1032a8ecf.
- Happy Halloween from My Nintendo! – Mario, Donkey Kong, Boo, Wario, Princess Peach, Pauline and friends unite for a Halloween celebration in the character-packed Happy Halloween 2025 digital wallpaper reward. You can also celebrate Pokéween with the Pokéween 2025 digital wallpaper reward. Download both today – no My Nintendo Platinum Points6 required!
Nintendo eShop sales on Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2:
- Screaming Deals – Save up to 50% during the Screaming Deals sale! Fly into frights and delights with games for the Nintendo Switch system! For a limited time, scare up savings on select digital games and DLC when you shop on Nintendo.com or Nintendo eShop on your device. Hurry – this flock of deals will only last through Oct. 31 at 11:59 p.m. PT! For more information and to view the full list of games, visit https://www.nintendo.com/us/store/sales-and-deals/screaming-deals/.
Also new this week on Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch 2:
Also new this week on Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch:
- 7th Domain: Tree of Chaos
- Angry Battalion
- Asfalia: Panic at the Mansion
- Asfalia: The Cranky Volcano
- Asterix & Obelix – Mission Babylon
- Beaked Buccaneer – Available Oct. 31
- Bernard + What Lies in the Multiverse
- Bokeh Adventure
- Brain Training! Kanji Challenge
- Bunny Pit Stop
- Castle Climb Obby – Available Oct. 31
- Colorizing: Daydream
- D.C. Re:tune
- DeadZone: Survival Ops Zombie Shooter – Available Oct. 31
- Death Park 2: Remaster
- Detective Dotson
- Dinkum – Available Nov. 5
- Dragon Snack – Available Nov. 5
- DRONE DELIVERY – FPV SIMULATOR
- Dungeon Minesweeper
- Easy Flight Simulator 2 – Available Nov. 1
- EGGCONSOLE KISS OF MURDER PC-8801
- Escape game R00M06
- Final Formation
- Find It! World Heritage Adventure
- Goat Out Of Hell – Available Oct. 31
- Greek Tragedy
- Hannah
- Harvest Moon: Home Sweet Home Special Edition
- House of Golf 2
- Kamla
- Laundry Store Simulator – Available Oct. 31
- Learn to Play – Pumpkin Smash! – Available Oct. 31
- Let’s Sing 2026 – Available Nov. 4
- Luck Hunter
- Make it! Yakiimo
- Monster Prom 4: Monster Con XXL
- Nuclear Gladiators 3000
- Oblivion Dreams
- PAW Patrol Rescue Wheels: Championship – Available Oct. 31
- Quarantine Area: Zombie Lockdown – Available Oct. 31
- Releaseburg – Available Oct. 31
- Seer’s Gambit
- SHARK SIEGE – TOGETHER SURVIVAL – Available Nov. 5
- Silver Bullet
- Tales of Xillia Remastered – Available Oct. 31
- Tattoo Tycoon
- TetroMosaic, Happy Halloweeen
- The Jackbox Big Bang Bundle
- Toziuha Night: Order of the Alchemists – Available Oct. 31
- Twilight Parade: Moonlit Mononoke – Available Nov. 5
- V’s Rage – Available Nov. 1