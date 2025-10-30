Nintendo eShop Update: Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection, Two Point Museum

This week’s eShop update is a great one if you’re a fan of new chances to play old games: the Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection brings together 23 of the iconic fighting game series’ earliest titles in one handy package, while DRAGON QUEST I & II HD-2D Remake gives us a chance to return to the games that started that series.

There are also plenty of other new games this week, including Two Point Museum, Detective Dotson, and lots more, so see the full list below, and also check out Nintendo’s updated Game Store list, here.