Nintendo eShop Update – Once Upon A KATAMARI, Double Dragon Revive, Persona 3 Reload, PvZ: Replanted 

There’s a jam-packed, and well-rounded selection of new Nintendo eShop titles launching for Nintendo Switch platforms today and/or soon, including Plants vs. Zombies: Replanted, Once Upon A KATAMARI, Double Dragon Revive, Persona 3 Reload for the Switch/Switch 2, along with Two Point Museum and FULL METAL SCHOOLGIRL specifically for the Switch 2, and many others.
As usual, there are sales and deals happening as well, which is always located over here: www.nintendo.com/store/sales-and-deals
See the full list below, and also check out Nintendo’s updated Game Store list, here.
Nintendo eShop Gift Card [Digital Code]
0 used & new available from
Purchase on Amazon
This week’s Nintendo Download includes the following content:
- Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2:
- Plants vs. Zombies: Replanted – Experience the strategy game that started it all with Plants vs Zombies: Replanted, now remastered with upscaled graphics and packed with new secrets to uncover! With new levels, fresh twists and 15 years of never-before-seen franchise history, players can relive the glory days of Peashooters. Tend to your garden with Plants vs. Zombies: Replanted – available on the Nintendo Switch 2 and Nintendo Switch systems today.
- Persona 3 Reload – Enter the Dark Hour, where the line between the ordinary and supernatural blurs. Experience the reimagining of this genre-defining RPG, where players step into the shoes of a transfer student thrust into an adventure when they enter the hour “hidden” between one day and the next. During the day, spend your time forging bonds with unforgettable characters. At night, awaken an incredible power to chase the mysteries of the Dark Hour and fight for your friends. Persona 3 Reload is available on Nintendo Switch 2 today.
- Once Upon A KATAMARI – The King of All Cosmos and his family accidentally destroyed the Earth, the moon and countless stars floating in the universe! Travel through the Jurassic Period, Ice Age, historic Japan and other eras to roll up objects with your trusty katamari and rebuild the starry sky. The quirky Katamari Damacy series returns with all-new stages, a new soundtrack, character customization, a new four-player multiplayer mode that lets players compete online1 or battle CPU rivals offline, and more. Once Upon A KATAMARI launches on Nintendo Switch Oct. 24. Pre-order is available now on Nintendo eShop.
- PowerWash Simulator 2 – Relax as you uncover more of Muckingham’s mysteries in this shiny new entry in the clean-’em-up series, featuring grimy locations and 38 jobs. With improved visuals, variety in cleaning, and new tools and supplies, wash your way through a fresh campaign solo, in two-player split-screen, or online co-op for up to four players. Plus, kick back in a customizable Home Base – complete with pettable cats. Bubbling with fresh locations, new soap-erior equipment and splashy features, PowerWash Simulator 2 launches on Nintendo Switch 2 today!
Nintendo Music:
- Metroid in Measure – Step into the power suit as the soundtrack for the Metroid II – Return of Samus game blasts onto Nintendo Music2, the smart-device app for Nintendo soundtracks! Find yourself transported back to SR388 with out-of-this-world tracks such as “Samus Appears,” “Vs. Metroid,” and more. For more info, visit: https://www.nintendo.com/us/switch/online/nintendo-switch-online/nintendo-music/.
Activities:
- My Nintendo – Pokémon Legends: Z-A Adventure Pack Sweepstakes – Celebrate a brand-new adventure in Lumiose City with the My Nintendo – Pokémon Legends: Z-A Adventure Pack Sweepstakes3, featuring a prize pack inspired by the world of the Pokémon Legends: Z-A game! Enter now for a chance to win this collection of prizes – a great kit for any adventure. For more information, visit https://my.nintendo.com/rewards/3f7adc32981c7e54.
- Pokémon Legends: Z-A Digital Wallpapers – Add a touch of Pokémon style to your desktop or smart device with these new digital wallpapers: Wallpaper: Pokémon Legends: Z-A (Pokémon) and Wallpaper: Pokémon Legends: Z-A.
- Nintendo Classics – Metroid Desktop Metal Display – Elevate your desk with the classic Metroid metal display – only for Nintendo Switch Online members! Display your passion for the iconic Metroid game with this desktop display featuring the NES package art on a metal panel.
Nintendo eShop sales on Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2:
- Screaming Deals – Save up to 50% during the Screaming Deals sale! Fly into frights and delights with games for the Nintendo Switch system! For a limited time, scare up savings on select digital games and DLC4 when you shop on Nintendo.com or Nintendo eShop on your device. This flock of deals lasts through Oct. 31 at 11:59 p.m. PT. For more information and to view the full list of games, visit https://www.nintendo.com/us/store/sales-and-deals/screaming-deals/.
Also new this week on Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch 2:
- FULL METAL SCHOOLGIRL
- Two Point Museum – Available Oct. 28
Also new this week on Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch:
- Achilles: Survivor – Available Oct. 29
- Acre Crisis – Available Oct. 24
- Arcade Archives MUNCH MOBILE
- Bananitro
- Becastled
- Brass
- Cat in the tomb
- Cauldron – Available Oct. 29
- Cave of Illusions: Twistyland
- Chicken Run: Eggstraction – Available Oct. 24
- Chronicles of Albian 3: The Vanishing Village Collector’s Edition
- Claim The Forest
- COLOREE
- CORALINA – Available Oct. 24
- CRAYON HALLOWEEN
- Death Frame
- Dora: Rainforest Rescue – Available Oct. 24
- Double Dragon Revive
- Dreamed Away
- Escape Game The Edo Period
- Fast & Furious: Arcade Edition – Available Oct. 24
- Find It, Detective!
- GiLGuL
- Gnomdom
- Grand Poker Casino
- Gruniożerca Trilogy
- Halloween 1985 – Available Oct. 29
- Hot Wheels Let’s Race: Ultimate Speed – Available Oct. 24
- INC: The Beginning
- Jelly Form
- Korean Rail Celesti Express ITX-MAUM Taebaek Line
- Lost Howl – Available Oct. 24
- Mannequin Mayhem – Physics Ragdoll Shooter – Available Oct. 24
- Oil Refinery – The Simulation
- Pacify – Available Oct. 24
- Ragdoll Arena – Kick the body
- Reus 2
- Run Chicken, run! – Available Oct. 24
- Sailing the winds & New Tanks
- Shroomtopia
- Simon the Sorcerer Origins – Available Oct. 28
- Space Chef – Available Oct. 28
- Sports Camp: A 35-Game Adventure
- Sub-Structure 17: White Knuckle Ascent
- SuchArt: Genius Artist Simulator
- Sushi For Robots
- Tayutama:It’s happy days
- The Good Old Days
- The Quarantine Sector
- Udon! Road to Mastery
- Unfair Rampage: Knightfall
- Windborn – Echoes of the Night
- Word Quest Pirates
- Zumba – Marble Zombie Invasion