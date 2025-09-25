Let it Die: Inferno sends you into the depths when it arrives December 3rd, 2025

Originally a title from Grasshopper Manufacture (Supetrick Games is the current steward of the title.), Let it Die is a free to play hack and slash title with rogue-like elements. The title tasked players to climb the Tower of Barbs, whose configuration will change every time you set foot into it. The ascent is arduous and those who die in the tower will find themselves “haterfied” and their corpse haunting the floor where their demise occurred. The title has been live for nearly 10 years and has accrued well over 6 million downloads. A spinoff title by the name of Deathverse came and went, but now it seems we’re getting a true sequel to the title.

Let it Die: Inferno flips the series’ original premise on its head. Rather than climbing a seemingly endless tower now you’re being sent into the depths of the Hell Gate. Fight off monstrous creatures, Raiders in hopes of securing the Eye of the Reaper, an artifact that gives its holder the ability to rule the world! This title also seems to eschew the Free to Play model of its successor, but its cost of entry is a relatively affordable $24.99. Players looking to spend a bit more to get access to features like the ability to host room matches, some dlc and Death Metal (In-Game Currency), can opt for either the Deluxe Edition at $44.99 or the Ultimate Edition clocking in at $59.99.

Go make Uncle Death proud when Let it Die: Inferno comes to PC and PlayStation 5 on December 3rd, 2025.

“LET IT DIE: INFERNO” Announce Trailer



Let it Die: Inferno screens/art: