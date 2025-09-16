Walkabout Mini Golf: Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland is set to drop this December

Mighty Coconut must be one of the hardest working studios out there… with proof of that being that they’ve just revealed a fantastic looking 37th course for their charming Walkabout Mini Golf VR and mobile title.

Walkabout Mini Golf: Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland, which is due to drop in December for $3.99 for PS VR2, Meta Quest, SteamVR and Pico headsets and iOS devices, is based on Lewis Carroll’s 1865 classic and takes inspiration from the original etchings by artist John Tenniel. To celebrate the announcement they shared a poster and a teaser trailer which gives just a small glimpse of the new experience. As is usual with new releases, Walkabout Mini Golf: Alice’s Adventures will feature 18 easy mode and 18 hard mode hole designs, 18 collectible lost balls, a commemorative putter, new themed avatar customizations, inventive new game mechanics, and new original music.

Mighty Coconut also dropped a fresh infographic celebrating the success of the title and stats accrued over the past 5 years since launch. Highlights include 33 million(!) hours of play time, 2 billion putts, 43 million rounds played, 84 million lost balls found and more.

Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland – Walkabout Mini Golf – First Glimpse



Mighty Coconut is today announcing that for their forthcoming 37th Walkabout Mini Golf course, they will be bringing to life Lewis Carroll’s 1865 classic “Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland”. The first-glimpse trailer and poster hint at a ‘Curiouser and Curiouser’ world (coming this December) in which players all over the world can explore, grow their imaginations, and be transported inside of this fantastical and magical story. Mighty Coconut is also today revealing forthcoming features, all-time game stats, and an exclusive line of Horizon+ avatar outfits commemorating the game’s 5th anniversary.

“While Lewis Carroll’s original book has been interpreted in many notable and beloved ways across various mediums over the decades, our intention here has been to take fans back to the original story, including the 42 marvelous etchings by artist John Tenniel from that very first publication.” said Don Carson, senior art director at Mighty Coconut.

Players can expect to encounter key story moments, characters, and atmospheres as well as a magical new gameplay mechanic. As with each course the studio releases, “Walkabout Mini Golf: Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland” will feature 18 collectible lost balls, a commemorative putter, themed avatar customizations, and an original musical score.

Walkabout Mini Golf and Walkabout Mini Golf: Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland are localized in 7 languages and are available on iPhone and iPad, Meta Quest, PlayStation VR2, Steam VR, and PICO—each crossplayable with up to 8 players together.

A Whole World of Walkabout

Over the first five years since release on September 24, 2020, the independent studio has increased the amount of content and experiences with each update, including events, challenges, new game modes, modifiers, lore, avatar packs, and quality of life features. These enhancements aim to ensure that the game remains a compelling, persistent experience where players can meet up, challenge themselves and one another, and choose any number of adventures together.

In honor of the game’s 5th anniversary and as it rolls into the next five years, Mighty Coconut is also giving a rare peek at what’s ahead.

“We’re so grateful to our players for allowing us to keep this game growing. Everything you see in Walkabout has been funded 100% by people purchasing the game, courses and growing our community by telling others!” said Lucas Martell, CEO and creator of Walkabout Mini Golf. “In addition to an ongoing pipeline of courses planned through 2026 and beyond, we’ve got some exciting enhancements coming by year’s end”

Mighty Coconut is also announcing today that a new line of Walkabout Mini Golf avatar clothing are part of this month’s Meta Horizon+ Exclusive Perks for games that use the Meta avatar system. That means subscribers can redeem the exclusive digital clothing designed in collaboration with Mighty Coconut this month and showcase their Walkabout fandom ongoing.

Five Years of Walkabout By the Numbers

Mighty Coconut’s top-selling immersive experience has built a loyal, multigenerational audience in over 40 countries and today is sharing that players have spent an astonishing 23,004,672 hours in the game thus far. Mighty Coconut has steadily designed and released new courses every 6-8 weeks, which they self-publish as downloadable content (DLCs).

Key stats released today:

Recently surpassed 2 Billion Putts

Total Hours Played 23,004,672 (over 26 centuries of mini golf)

Total Rounds Played 43,365,815

Total Foxhunt Clues Found ~55 Million

Lost Balls Found ~84 Million

Targets hit 10 million

Holes-in-One 5 Million

Grip-to-Puppets Deployed 1,178,475

Half a million streams of the scores

In the first 5 years of development of Walkabout Mini Golf, Mighty Coconut has created 393.4 square kilometers (97,000 acres) of explorable areas (larger than Detroit), just over 105,000 square meters (26 acres) of which are where the greens, interior spaces, and the curated “Walkabout path” that exists between them.

While the studio has intentionally not built global leaderboards as to emphasize personal enjoyment and individual progression over sheer competition, they are for the first time revealing a few more factoids:

Most difficult hole: Cherry Blossom Hard 18

Most hole-in-one’d hole: Mars Gardens Easy 15

Each course (available for $3.99 USD) includes 18 easy mode and 18 hard mode hole designs, robust and fully explorable environments, 18 individually designed collectible lost balls, and a themed putter to use in game. By the release of Walkabout Mini Golf: Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland, the game will have 1,332 holes to master, over 650 balls to find, 40+ commemorative putters from which to choose.

Social play is popular with Walkabout Mini Golf players, with over 55% of VR sessions being multiplayer and a 2-Hour Usage Rate for more than 50% of users (around 10 times the standard), meaning they play Walkabout Mini Golf until their battery runs out. Now with Pocket Edition on iOS globally, the community has expanded to include friends, family, and colleagues on iPhones and iPads.

Walkabout Mini Golf has steadily grown to be a player favorite and system seller, with a nearly perfect five-star rating with over 13,000 reviews on Meta Quest—making it the best-rated multiplayer game on Quest and Steam platforms as well as a top 20 selling PlayStation VR2 title since launch. The game is now the 20th best selling title of all time for Meta Quest. Hundreds of thousands of intergenerational players from over 40 countries meet in the game regularly to play mini golf, to catch up, and to make new memories together.

Beyond the game experience, players celebrate their memories and achievements with Walkabout Mini Golf’s three volumes of streaming soundtracks plus a book of sheet music, a coloring book, collectible mini figurines, the Grip-to-Putter custom controller accessory, a line of merchandise, the Walkabout Talkabouts podcast series, and many communities and tournaments in various languages.