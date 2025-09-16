Three Fields Entertainment flies the green flag on Wreckreation this October

It feels like it’s been a while since we’ve heard from Three Fields Entertainment and their largest title yet, Wreckreation (The studio had previously released smaller titles such as Dangerous Golf, Danger Zone and of course Dangerous Driving). With a team consisting of veterans of Criterion Games, Wreckreation is looking to provide players the thrills of high speed racing along with satisfaction of creating the tracks where these races can occur.

Players will have a space of roughly 150 square miles to build whatever raceway they want. Litter the course with jumps, obstacles and more you hopefully will weave past it all with the game’s 50 plus cars. Share your tracks and even race with friends in your or perhaps their creations and if inspiration hits you can even remix other player’s creations into something of your own.

Wreckreation is let you drive and build the way you want when it comes to PC, Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 on October 28th, 2025.

Wreckreation screens:

Wreckreation | Release Date Announcement Trailer



